Boost online businesses for employment

The current fluctuating economy is navigating rough economic waters, where existing structural weaknesses have been compounded by short-term shocks cutting across all sectors. Our economy faces a potentially large economic shock since it was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, severely affecting incomes and jobs amongst citizens. That has, however, raised the standards of living, hence making their lives harder and more complex.

One of the grave consequences for the Kenyan is a housing crisis and food insecurity. Due to the prohibitive prices of accommodation, the low- and middle classes could not find even a place to stay for themselves and their families, giving rise to higher rates of homelessness and, hence, opening wider the door to poverty and starvation. Moreover, people are at greater risk of mental illnesses.

However, economists often make adjustments to the gross domestic product (GDP). That includes using real GDP or alternative methods to determine the standard of living. It’s a no-brainer: Generally, rising global income translates to a higher standard of living while diminishing global income causes the standard of living to decline.

Raise standards

Kenyans should always understand that the economic status will never lower its standards to accommodate them; they would rather have to raise their standards to fit in. And there are many ways to fit in—like eradicating poverty, though it’s fraught with many challenges. Will venturing into online businesses help us to successfully fight the high rates of poverty, unemployment, inequality, lack of transparency and accountability, continued weak private sector investment and the vulnerability of the economy to internal and external shocks?

The mushrooming of networking gives positive hopes for the zero poverty dream, especially to the millions of unemployed youth, both the students and graduates. The new generation of the young entrepreneurs has taken the country by storm and the number of businesses being launched are on the rise as compared to the past years.

Start-up capital

However, many aspiring entrepreneurs face serious challenges when raising start-up capital while others have the pessimistic perception of every online trading agency as a scam. Who and how shall we convince our youth that the other way to fight for their employments is by using the little coins in their saving accounts to run an own business?

Our country has not enacted any law to offer this sort of protection to the youth; much need to be done by the incoming government to set it free. The online trade platforms are not regulated under the Kenya Information and Communications Act (KICA)—because they do not constitute electronic services as envisaged under the Act and are, therefore, not licensable. Their regulation will help the youth to avoid losing the little they have that should have seen them raise their standards of living.



