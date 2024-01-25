Boost Kenya-China relations to create job opportunities

In a recent exchange of letters, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s warm response to representatives and alumni of Kenyan students at Jiaotong University marked a significant milestone in the flourishing relationship between Nairobi and Beijing.

One vital avenue for this enhanced partnership lies in leveraging forums such as the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Known for fostering economic and political ties between China and African countries, it serves as a prime opportunity to expand collaboration in various sectors, including education, research, and tourism.

Our education sector greatly benefits from increased cooperation between Kenya and China through FOCAC. The presence of Chinese-educated alumni in Kenya has played a role in fostering understanding and collaboration. They have pursued higher education in China, creating a bridge of cultural exchange and knowledge transfer.

The Kenya-China Alumni Association, for example, serves as a valuable conduit for maintaining and strengthening bilateral ties, promoting people-to-people connections, and facilitating business and academic collaborations.

By facilitating scholarships, exchange programmes, and joint research initiatives, FOCAC can act as a catalyst for academic partnerships that transcend borders. This would not only enrich the educational experience for Kenyan students but also contribute to the global exchange of knowledge.

Research collaboration is a key pillar that can be fortified through FOCAC. By encouraging joint research projects, technology transfer, and knowledge-sharing initiatives, both nations can harness their collective expertise to address common challenges and contribute to global advancements in science and innovation.

By having African scholars engage directly with Chinese scholars, they can inject African strategic thinking and their lived experiences into the future of China-Africa relations.

Tourism is another sphere where FOCAC can play a pivotal role. A 2021 report by the World Tourism Organisation showed Chinese tourists were the biggest spenders in the world, with each spending more than $1,250 (Sh180,000) per trip, which was almost 35 per cent higher than their European counterparts.

By fostering cultural exchanges, promoting tourism initiatives, and encouraging people-to-people interactions, FOCAC can contribute to a deeper understanding and appreciation of the rich histories and vibrant cultures that Kenya and China share.

This can boost the 2024 entry of Chinese tourists into Kenya from the current number of around 60,000 to over 300,000 by marketing Kenya through strategic cooperation in media and film. The Chinese embassy and the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports and Arts last year launched the Kenya-China Film Week and the Chinese Media Gala to expound on ways to showcase the beauty of Kenya to China.

As we look towards the future, the younger generation, with their dynamism and innovative spirit, will play a crucial role in shaping the trajectory of our nations. FOCAC, by fostering cooperation in education, research, and tourism, can empower the youth to become ambassadors of a shared future, fostering enduring friendships between our countries.



