Boost informal food vendors to spur economy

The Bottom-Up Economic Transformative Agenda outlined the government’s focus on the informal sector, which accounts for almost 85 per cent of the workforce.

Of these, says the Kenya National Alliance of Street Vendors and Informal Traders (KENASVT), about 30,000 informal food vendors (vibanda) operate in Nairobi.

This is from your typical semi-permanent kibanda with a three-course meal to a two-wheeler cart that sells your evening, ride-home snack of boiled egg and hot dog.

“Kibandaski” is now an all-too-familiar term in alluding to where you are going to eat.

While vibandas were heavily affected at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, most survived by innovation—a testament to the resilient nature and unshakable demand the sector holds.

A lot of this innovation centred around digitisation and hopping onto the food delivery bandwagon.

Fortunately, seasoned food delivery companies offered the much-needed infrastructure of logistics and tech to vibandas, allowing them to reach customers beyond their vicinity. This cushioned hundreds of vibandas from closure.

Financially constrained

But a bigger issue remains. According to the Federation of Kenyan Employers, about half of vibandas are financially constrained owing to inadequate collateral, lending ceilings and high-interest rates.

This has led to stagnation and closure of many promising ventures.

With President William Ruto’s promise to grow the economy from the bottom up, there isn’t a better candidate than a sector that accounts for 80 per cent of consumer food purchases.

Collateral-free and low-interest credit and relaxation of trade permits are among the strategies the government can implement to boost the sector.

Counties should also set up permanent infrastructure with running clean water and drainage in support of a hygienic kibanda economy.

There’s also a need for training, customer service and, most importantly, digitisation. With such support, we have more to gain than lose.