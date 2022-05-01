Boost efforts to curb new HIV cases in youth

Up to 45 million people are living with HIV with 1.5-2.1 million people newly infected with the virus and 480-000 to a million dying from Aids-related illnesses in 2020.

Official data also show 110 million people have become infected with HIV and 34.7-45.8 million have died from Aids-related illnesses since the start of the epidemic. The global HIV prevalence for adults aged 15-49 was 35.9-43 million in 2019.

Most of those living with HIV are in low- and middle-income countries. Of the 4,500 who contract HIV every day, 59 per cent live in Sub-Saharan Africa, where UNAIDS and the WHO say the epidemic could cause more than 500,000 Aids-related deaths in 2020-2022 if treatment is completely disrupted. A 20 per cent disruption could kill 110,000 people.

Sub-Saharan Africa remains the region most affected by HIV with nearly one in every 20 of the region’s adult population infected, accounting for 25.8 million, or 70 per cent, of the global infections.

Young women

Young people aged 15-24, especially young women and young key populations, continue to be disproportionately affected by HIV/Aids. It is the leading cause of death among youth in Africa and the second-leading among young people worldwide. Young women 15-24 are especially at risk with 5,500 new infections weekly among them.

Young women in Sub-Saharan Africa had one in four new infections in 2019, despite being 10 per cent of the population, and are twice as likely as men to be living with HIV. Half of the 9-24-year-olds who are living with HIV live in just six countries: South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, India, Mozambique and Tanzania.

In 2016, up to 73 per cent of new HIV infections among adolescents occurred in Africa. Many African countries have youthful populations. For example, 51 per cent of South Sudanese are under 18 while the number of 10-24-year-old Africans is set to increase to more than 750 million by 2060. As many as 740,000 additional adolescents could become infected between 2016 and 2030.

Beginning to experiment

The youthful stage is when most people are beginning to experiment with sex and are being exposed to its dangers. The combination of this with other sociocultural factors and poverty makes youth particularly vulnerable to HIV. Yet youth constitute a considerable proportion of the world’s population and play a very crucial role in society.

Adolescents and young people, especially young women, still bear the weight of the HIV epidemic due to limited access to information, services, stigma and discrimination, according to UNAIDS. That shows the need to pay special attention to the sexual risks and vulnerability of young women. Nevertheless, only 23.5 per cent of adolescents 15-19 know their HIV status. Among them, only about half have ever tested for HIV. Out of those 10-19, some 105,000 are in need of antiretroviral therapy.

This is a result of young persons who are sexually active but cannot go for HIV testing without parental consent. The government ought to look for ways to give youth access to their desired health service.