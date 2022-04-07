Boldly address triple threat to HIV and Aids response

Last year, a friend of mine who is a HIV activist called out on me in a meeting. She said there was a village in Homa Bay County where she had met close to 200 pregnant minors or child mothers. Some of them had also contracted HIV.

Nothing had prepared me to meet these girls. My face under the Covid-19 mask, I silently shed tears at their heart-wrenching tales. From the 17-year-old raped by an uncle to the 12-year-old who was accosted by boys while collecting firewood and the 10-year-old pregnant and newly infected with HIV, who stared blankly at us, listening to their stories was like enduring the pain of piercing pins.

I took a two-week baby of a 13-year-old girl in my arms. I whispered that the world will be a safer place for her. Clad in school uniform, the child mother had given birth through a caesarean section a couple of days earlier. She said none of her close kin believed her claims. A dark-skinned girl of about 14 said she had no sanitary towels. A man she was introduced to by a friend had offered to meet her essential needs but fled on learning she was pregnant.

The assistant chief at this meeting graciously ushered the parents, who shared their stories of desperation — the frustrating legal corridors, the pain of watching the dreams of their baby girls destroyed by a monster that seems too huge to tackle and the fact that the society had gone rogue. In a nutshell, all adults present seemed to lack any form of agency to address the deep-rooted challenge.

HIV infections

I was emotional. My wrath turned to the parents and guardians of girls, not only from this village but countrywide, since the story is not unique to Homa Bay. In fact, in January and February, 45,724 pregnant girls aged 10-19 attended antenatal care in health facilities. Moreover, 30 new HIV infections occur daily among young people aged 15-24. Back in my home in Kilifi County, the story is not any different and the list of desperate adults continue to grow.

Our response has been weakened by divergent positions on what is right and wrong for the girls and unclear pathways to deal with sexual violence—in a preventative sense and in after-care response. Divided along our religious doctrine and the communities of faith largely indifferent, the narrative often ends with politicisation of adolescent sexuality.

On the 33rd World Aids Day last December, President Uhuru Kenyatta was visibly angry as he reacted to a plea by a young woman to leadership to end sexual violence, teenage pregnancies and HIV infections. He challenged men to take leadership and shame the culprits of the despicable actions.

We must unlock the potential of our people to liberate society. I was recently informed that the parents of the Homa Bay girls are now champions, not just for their own children but for others too.

In the first two months of the year, we witnessed a reduction of 19 per cent (11, 021) in the number of adolescents seeking antenatal services from the same period in 2021. Yet, the triple threat is far from over. There were 317,644 adolescents aged 10-19 pregnant last year and 12,520 aged 12-17 who sought sexual and gender-based violence services.

These statistics are disturbing, and we must all lead with practical solutions to save our future.



