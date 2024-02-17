Bold asylum plans will help tackle ticking immigration crisis

The United Kingdom-Rwanda Asylum Partnership plan continues to be a widely reported but misunderstood issue nearly two years after the two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding in April 2022.

Under the UK-Rwanda Migration and Economic Development Partnership, as it was known, people seeking asylum in the UK would be sent to Rwanda where their applications would be processed.

The plan faced opposition and legal challenges almost immediately, ending up in the UK Supreme Court, which in November 2023 ruled it unlawful and questioned Rwanda’s safety.

Following that ruling, the UK and Rwanda signed a new treaty on migration in December 2023. The UK government subsequently tabled a bill in parliament, which in January 2024 the House of Commons passed. It is still in the House of Lords. The plan, commonly known as the Rwanda plan in the UK, has divided opinion in Britain.

The government and most ordinary Britons support it as one way of stemming the growing flow of immigrants into the country. Opposition comes from a coalition of diverse interests.

Opposition political parties seize on it as proof of the government’s incompetence and seek to use it to win votes in the next election.

Organisations and groups such as churches, charities, NGOs, civil society, social workers, migration lawyers, hostel owners, and others with links to refugees have joined them to fight it.

Divided opinion

In Rwanda, however, there is no such divided opinion. Rwandans are bemused by all the wrangling in the UK over an issue they find morally and practically straightforward. For them, the plan aims at mending a broken global migration system that has failed to protect the vulnerable but instead empowers criminal smuggling gangs. They are only waiting for the British to resolve their differences and then welcome the asylum seekers.

Each side in the argument holds very strong, but not disinterested, views on the matter that have tended to obscure the real issue or distract attention from it. Perhaps deliberately. First, the debate has shifted attention from the question of migration to Rwanda, questioning its suitability to host asylum seekers. Rwanda has therefore become the main subject of the debate. The problem of migration is lost in the argument, as is the responsibility of the UK.

Second, it has turned a grave social, economic and even security global problem into a partisan political issue for electoral purposes. Indeed, migration is a hot electoral issue in Europe and in The United States of America.

Third, it has reduced this complex issue to legal arguments that do not propose any solution to it.

Migration is a fact and cannot be ignored. It has been going on since creation and it seems no force can stop it. The European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex, admits as much in a news report on February 9. “Halting of the movement of people is completely impossible”, it says.

Harrowing scenes of migrants making dangerous journeys to Europe or the United States of

America dominates the news. In the US, we see waves of people from Central and South America massed on the US border battling with or dodging security guards to get in. When some eventually do, detention and separation of families await.

In Europe, overcrowded boats attempt to cross the Mediterranean Sea. Reports of hundreds drowning are common. Those who survive the dangerous sea journey are detained.

Others make the perilous journey across the Sahara and Arabian deserts. Many die from thirst and exhaustion, or at the hands of local tribal or criminal gangs. Others, unable to cross or pay the cost, are traded as slaves as has happened in Libya.

Human smuggling gangs

Even when they arrive, their treatment is not much different from the perilous journey they made or the conditions from which they fled. Most of those seeking asylum in Europe are from countries that have been destabilised in the so-called war on terror, or fighting dictators supposedly sitting on piles of weapons of mass destruction, or simply leaders they do not like.

Migration has spawned two contradictory developments. One is a network of organised human smuggling gangs that make huge profits from it but at enormous financial and human costs to the migrants.

The other is a thriving humanitarian industry of church and charity organisations, relief providers and hotel owners, migration lawyers, and others.

Add in the mix of politicians who shed tears about the problem but actually use it to score political points. Why did Rwanda get involved in this complex situation and agree to a plan that has led to the country being much maligned? The answer lies in the country’s history and values, among which is respect for human dignity. Rwandans cannot bear to see anyone subjected to any form of indignity, and if they can, they will do something about it.

Potential criminals

Rwanda is doing it because it is the right and decent thing to do. Migrants making those dangerous journeys are real people with feelings and aspirations. Not numbers of faceless, anonymous people, or real or potential criminals. They are vulnerable and need help to live in dignity, not to be kicked when they are already down.

Rwanda is host to over 130,000 refugees, mostly from neighbouring Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo, some of whom have been in the country for more than twenty years.

It is probably one of the very few countries in the world that have a university campus in refugee camps, for refugee students. Migrants must not be seen as a burden. They must be given the opportunity to build a new life elsewhere.