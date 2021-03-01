



Joseph Muthama: Boko Haram is the worst ‘pandemic’





Last Thursday’s kidnapping of more than 300 girls in Jangebe, in the northeastern Zamfara State of Nigeria, by the Boko Haram insurgents is extremely disgusting and shocking. It is apparent that this part of the West African country has been a breeding ground and perpetual victim for terrorist attacks, hence security threats for citizens.

A case in point is the abduction of 276 schoolgirls aged between 12 and 17 from Goverment Girls Secondary School in Chibok Town in the northeastern Borno State on April 14, 2014. Fortunately, all the girls either managed to escape or were released.

But in February 2018, another 111 were abducted from a boarding school. Later, 100 girls were released following negotiation between the government and the militants. Unfortunately, five of the girls succumbed to their ordeal in captivity.

In addition, the Islamist terrorists abducted another 300 students in Kankara Town, Katsina State, last year. Fortunately, they were all released later.

Cat and mouse game

Boko Haram has been playing a cat and mouse game with the Nigerian government. Worse, the captives are used as political pawns.

Instructively, religious and political differences have also caused irreversible and irredeemable damage in Nigeria. Worse, it has led to large-scale displacements of people and humanitarian crises.

Suicide bombers and heavily armed gunmen from this radical group have been sporadically targeting government officials as well as churches in the north since 2009. Notably, the area is ethnically and religiously volatile due to the enforcement of Sharia (Islamic) Law in 12 of the states.

Trail of destruction

The insurgents seem hell-bent to exterminate those who fail to abide by their religious indoctrination. Their random acts of horrific violence and terrorism have left a trail of destruction and thousands of innocent people have been brutally killed in its wake.

Needless to mention, Christians have borne the brunt of this barbaric and senseless killing in their effort to resist the terrorism. Families have been broken up and children orphaned.

These horrific killings and terrorist attacks of civilians and soldiers alike have tarnished the image of the Muhammadu Buhari administration. The terrorists have proved to be a hard nut to crack. In fact, the Boko Haram endemic and intermittent attacks is worse than the Covid-19 pandemic.

It behoves Abuja to tame these heinous and despicable acts of Boko Haram once and for all with a desperate sense of urgency. Furthermore, President Buhari ought to address the deep-seated inequality, corruption and poor governance that characterise the country of more than 170 million people.