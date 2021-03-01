Boko Haram is the worst ‘pandemic’

Boko Haram

Students from the Government Science Secondary school, in Kankara, in northwestern Katsina State, Nigeria are led into the Government House upon their release on December 18, 2020.  

Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon | AFP
By  Joseph G. Muthama

Lecturer

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology

What you need to know:

  • The Islamist terrorists abducted another 300 students in Kankara Town, Katsina State, last year.
  • Suicide bombers and heavily armed gunmen from this radical group have been sporadically targeting government officials as well as churches in the north since 2009.


