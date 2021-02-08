Boarding schools a necessary evil; don’t close them

Increased incidents of arson in schools have fuelled the idea of abolishing boarding schools. These institutions apparently gobble up resources which would otherwise be used to improve day schools.

The latter are, in turn, neglected in terms of staffing and infrastructure, a situation that leads to cut-throat competition for the limited opportunities in well-established boarding schools.

But will abolishing boarding secondary schools stop students from torching buildings? Methinks dormitories are burnt partly because they are the easiest target. We may abolish them only for students to turn to laboratories or classrooms, for example. Will these be abolished as well?

Whereas the schools are demanding in terms of maintenance, there is no guarantee that learning resources will be evenly distributed to strengthen day schools. A case in point is the recently established national schools, which are not yet resourced to the level of the prestigious old ones.

Day-schooling

As we moot the idea of a day school-only education system, let’s revisit the reasons behind establishment of boarding schools. History shows they were pioneered by colonialists, who thought it as the best way to isolate and socialise blacks into Western civilization, away from the ‘contaminating’ African values and attitudes.

Besides serving the need of the day, boarding schools would be appreciated later owing to other emergent realities.

For instance, learners were dispersed all over the country in a bid to foster national unity. In recent times, most sponsors to disadvantaged children prefer to have them in a boarding rather than day school, for obvious reasons.

Similarly, some parents’ occupations do not allow them to be home often. Hence, teachers have become the second parents — a role they have played well against all odds.

Instructively, day-schooling isn’t all rosy. Think about those naughty children who cannot be trusted to walk to school and back without mischief. Further, there are environments which pose danger to day-schooling.

Improved conditions

These include insecurity in parts of the country; hostile weather, like storms and floods; endless traffic jams in major towns and cities; and inadequacy of day schools, mostly in densely populated slums, where amenities like playgrounds and ample classrooms are scarce.

Besides, other children are either rehabilitated from the streets or rescued from retrogressive cultural environments, such as female genital mutilation, forced early marriages and ethnic violence.

Thanks to boarding schools, mostly located in the interior, many children can get an education.

Before we embark on abolishing boarding schools, let all regions have enough schools. Whereas most primary schools have secondary ones attached to them, their quality is dubitable.

Instead of condemning boarding schools wholesale, let’s find ways of improving their conditions, which are among the students’ grievances.

Lastly, not all students detest boarding schools. For some, it’s a perfect opportunity to explore.

Mr Osabwa is a lecturer at Alupe University College. wosabwa680@gmail.com.