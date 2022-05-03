Blending maize with cassava can ease shortages

There is a growing shortage of commodities across the country. As we were enduring the fuel crisis, maize millers said they did not have enough stocks owing to the prolonged drought that affected local production. Importing maize will take time.

Reports now say Indonesia, the world’s largest producer of palm oil, has banned the export of the edible oil because foreign demand for the product has caused high prices and shortages, setting off protests in the country. This could cause a shortage of cooking oil in Kenya.

The real story, however, is not about shortages, but rather the opportunity this offers to Kenya and other African countries.

Nigeria, which was the world’s leading producer of palm oil in the 1960s, for example, could revamp the sector now that global prices are attractive. Kenya, on the other hand, could explore opportunities in producing edible oil from crops such as sunflower and soya beans.

But the greater opportunity is in addressing the shortage of maize, our staple food. Our consumption of maize is yet to match production. Kenya’s national maize production is 40 million 90kg bags against a demand of 51.77 million.

Kenyans have been blamed for the food insecurity because they do not diversify their diets, choosing to rather obsessively consume maize. When maize prices go up, the understanding is that food prices have gone up.

Food security

To change diet, we do not have to eat rats and crickets, as was suggested by Mr Robinson Githae when he was the Finance minister. A good alternative is creation of an enabling environment to blend maize flour with one or more drought resistant crops such cassava, millet and sweet potatoes.

Flour blending is a remarkable remedy to the challenges we face with regard to food security, nutrition and employment. In 2005, Nigeria introduced a law making it compulsory for bakers to pre-mix cassava flour with wheat flour for bread production – a loaf of bread consists of 10 per cent cassava flour and 90 per cent wheat flour.

It is gratifying to know that Kenya is also pursuing similar policies and laws. A multi-sectoral stakeholder engagement is pursuing the passing of the Flour Blending Regulations under the Crops Act of 2013. If enacted, 10 per cent of a packet of maize flour will come from a blended crop.

The benefits of enacting a blending law are enormous. Cassava, for example, will provide income to people living on 80 per cent of Kenya’s land mass, which is dry and arid. There is a renewed interest in cassava, both locally and internationally.

What we need now is the mainstreaming of the cassava conversation in our politics. We hardly hear our politicians share strategies on mitigating climate change and food security. If the palm crop is the golden fruit for Indonesia, the cassava is the golden root crop for Kenya.