Adopt blended learning for post-pandemic education

The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the gaps in our education system, which is heavily dependent on the presence of students and teachers in a physical classroom at the same time.

Fortunately, it has also prompted educationalists and research scholars to reconsider a paradigm shift in teaching and learning.

Our institutions are now forced to shift their teaching to blended learning modes. A combination of digital learning with the in-person components appeals to students’ diverse learning style and adapts to their family condition and access to technology. It integrates computer-assisted online activities with the traditional face-to-face teaching (chalk-and-talk).

This approach will provide meaningful opportunities for teachers to embed technology in the teaching-learning process, hence giving them an opportunity of being learners and get the psychological fulfilment from this technological empowerment. More so, it allows teachers to play to the strengths of both online and in-person course delivery.

Lack of connection can be handed by thinking of ways to offer free internet access to educational support materials on offer or otherwise zero-rating of data for educational platforms to aid students and teachers in teaching and learning. Otherwise, online self-guided online learning is doomed to fail.

Technology as an alternative to textbooks, blended learning teaches students that it is impossible to memorise all of the available human knowledge and that education is about applying knowledge to real-life situations and knowing where to find reliable information.

Source of knowledge

It also teaches that teachers are no longer the only source of knowledge and that they may not have all the answers. Their actual role is offering guidance and support and giving direction and feedback. It can allow learners to work at their own pace and teachers to fill content gaps.

Learners in a blended learning will acknowledge the fact that schools and physical attendance are not the only avenues where they can learn, hence educating oneself is a continuous process and lifelong process.

They will be prepared for a world where knowledge is not a fixed set of facts but constantly increasing, self-updating, interconnected and requires a high degree of independence, self-discipline, flexibility and willingness to learn.

But equity and inclusion issues must be addressed by supplementing teaching with dependable infrastructure and skilled, motivated teachers. This will prevent exacerbation of learning inequalities.

Most institutions are under-resourced and ill-equipped for the teaching and learning challenges of the century, let alone the demands of the pandemic. Individualised blended learning should be encouraged.

Quality digital learning programmes are expensive to develop and rapid change to remote learning might smudge the reputation of online education. Education stakeholders and policymakers should support blended learning in all its dimensions.