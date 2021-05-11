Blame violent extremism on our inferior parenting

As the first teachers of their children, parents are bestowed with the huge responsibility of nurturing and guiding them into adulthood — an inherent duty some parents have abdicated if the increased cases of children in crime, violent extremism and terrorism is anything to go by.

Today’s parents spend minimal time with their children, whom they prefer to ‘abandon’ in school. They expect teachers to double as providers of formal education and second parents to their children.

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, parents pressured the government to reopen schools as they were “tired” of staying with their children at home. Others have hired househelps, who play parent figure to the children under their care.

A story is told of a woman who took her child to hospital but failed to provide its correct medical history. The child had been under the care of the househelps, who having been sacked, could not be contacted. In the absence of the information, the doctor prescribed medicine that almost killed the child. This is a classic example of diminishing parental responsibility that’s negatively affecting children.

In some cases, the famous mother’s love has been replaced with ‘mother’s hate’ with a rise in mothers killing the fruits of their womb.

Abdicating children’s upbringing

Research shows that children who are products of dysfunctional families are more prone to social delinquencies like drug abuse and terrorism than the rest. Parental disagreements and violent relationship can be push factors for children to crime and violent extremism. In such a scenario, they may feel neglected and unwanted, hence end up in armed or terrorist groups in a bid to fill the void.

Various studies by civil society organisations (CSOs) show poor parenting makes children easy targets of terrorist groups. Coast-based CSOs Engage Jamii Initiatives and Wajib Community Initiative attribute the high number of young people joining Al-Shabaab to lack of family support, poor parenting and abusive families.

This trend should worry parents and get them to consider taking their parental responsibility more seriously. Parents must stop abdicating their children’s upbringing to other people.

Women are the first line of defence for their children, including protecting them from the brutal hand of terrorism. As natural purveyors of peace and custodians of the family unit, women must jealously protect their children. In Burundi, women play a key role in raising closely knit families, mediating conflicts and healing the wounds of civil war.

Parents need to normalise taking responsibility for juvenile crimes and other delinquencies as their failure to play their rightful role. Many countries have criminalised poor parental skills in a bid to protect children from sliding into the criminal world.

Ideally, there is need to exercise some form of parental omnipotence for the sake of children. Good upbringing reduces crime by almost half and starves terrorist groups of potential recruits.