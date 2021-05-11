Blame violent extremism on our inferior parenting

Children soldiers

Young boys, children soldiers sit on February 10, 2015 with their rifles at a ceremony of the child soldiers disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration in Pibor oversawn by UNICEF and partners.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Michael Mugwang'a

What you need to know:

  • Today’s parents spend minimal time with their children, whom they prefer to ‘abandon’ in school.
  • They expect teachers to double as providers of formal education and second parents to their children.

As the first teachers of their children, parents are bestowed with the huge responsibility of nurturing and guiding them into adulthood — an inherent duty some parents have abdicated if the increased cases of children in crime, violent extremism and terrorism is anything to go by.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Jok Madut Jok: Who will save South Sudan from total collapse?

  2. Charles Onyango-Obbo: The art of political romance

  3. Jaindi Kisero: Tighten leash on money launderers

  4. Benjamin Sogomo: Schools need information to give students better career guidelines

  5. Macharia Gaitho: Boundary review a powder keg that could burn all BBI bridges

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.