Blame personality disorder

The media has been awash with bizarre and despicable acts of indiscipline in schools. Students have attacked teachers and other staff or fellow students. Dormitories have been razed with school heads blaming their students.

The exponential increase of this weird and squalid behaviour by students has been widely attributed to the prolonged closure of schools in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, drug and substance abuse, peer pressure, poor parenting and school-related stress.

But the truth of the matter is, many learners are mentally and psychologically depressed.

During the ‘pandemic holiday’, cases of gender discrimination, social exclusion, human rights violations, sexual exploitation and molestation, sickness and death have caused stress which has morphed into depression and other mental health problems.

Depression affects physical and mental health. Some learners cannot withstand the emotional turbulence precipitated by the pandemic and the subsequent economic recession, hence mental aberration.

Mental health

No wonder, cases of extravagant emotional outbursts and extremism, hysterical senselessness, weird behaviour, suicide attempts, heinous acts and diminished responsibility have soared.

Statistics from the Center for Disease Control indicate that 40 per cent of the world suffer from symptoms of mental illness, 30 per cent are anxious or depressed and 11 per cent have contemplated suicide.

I blame the government’s overemphasis on physical health like water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) at the expense of mental health. Learners and staff were not psychologically prepared for reopening.

Moreover, the teacher-student relationship matters a lot when it comes to instilling good moral behaviors to learners.

The decline in moral standards is a collective responsibility between teachers, learners, and parents.

Blame game and accusations and counter-accusations, as well as reintroduction of corporal punishment will aggravate the situation.

Mr Muthama is a lecturer at JKUAT, consultant and author. josephmuthama05@gmail.com