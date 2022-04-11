Blame climate change for the violent clashes

There is a video that has gone viral in the social media of a desperate elderly man crying for help as he shares a meal with an emaciated camel. Those who follow news keenly must have also learnt of the clashes in Baringo County. So devastating has been the violence that it has claimed the lives of civilians and security personnel alike.

This is not the first time the country is witnessing violence between neighbouring communities of such magnitude; parts of Lamu, Pokot and Isiolo have had similar incidents. In all these areas, though, a few factors are constant: climatic conditions, resources and at times, politics.

Every year, the problem gets more complicated, just as the people involved. In one of the security forums, it was recently suspected that an aircraft could be supplying arms to the felons.

Peaceful coexistence

In many of the counties where residents have been attacked, it’s evident that the prevalent weather conditions aren’t conducive. This could largely be blamed on climate variability. Productivity of land has transmuted for the worse, thereby, leading to illegal enforcement of the rule of the jungle. Basically, it’s survival of the fittest and, in this case, those that have the most sophisticated weaponry carry the day.

Traditional farming methods can’t withstand the test of time; residents watch the sun rise and set and, in the same breadth, see young seedlings succumb to the scorching sun.

Pastoralists set off for greener pastures far away. For the fortunate few, they bring back healthier livestock and, for the unlucky ones, they are gunned down and their herds driven away. The less valuable livestock, such as donkeys and dogs, starve to death.

This pattern is repeated until it could be mistaken for a lifestyle. It’s time we devolved solutions to the affected residents. They should learn peace and practise coexistence. They should be inducted into climate-smart agriculture, receive urgent food aid and be accorded added security.