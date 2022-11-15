Bill on National Kiswahili Council council timely

The motion tabled before Parliamentary by Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan seeking to fast-track the establishment and operationalisation of the National Kiswahili Council (Baraza la Kiswahili la Kenya–Bakike) has come at the right time when the use of Kiswahili is expanding rapidly across the globe.

A team of Kiswahili scholars and experts, led by Professors Kimani Njogu and Inyani Simala, have also drafted a memorandum highlighting the advantages of establishing Bakike. It will be presented to the National Assembly’s committee dealing with matters of language and culture through Chama cha Kiswahili cha Taifa (Chakita). T

he scholars argue that the council would play a key role as the official advisory, coordinating and regulatory body of the government on matters pertaining to the promotion of the development and use of Kiswahili as both a national and official language.

Past attempts at establishing the body have never borne fruit due to either lack of commitment or political goodwill. In 2018, for example, the Cabinet declared the establishment of the national council to inform government policy on developing, protecting and supporting the language.

The council is anchored in law and Kenya has no choice but to fast-track this process. Article 7 of the Constitution, for example, provides that “Kiswahili shall be the national and official language of the Republic and that the State shall promote and protect it”.

Its establishment is also mandatory since Kiswahili is one of the official languages of the East African Community (EAC). Article 137 of the EAC Treaty provides that Kiswahili be promoted, developed and used as a lingua franca of the bloc.

Other EAC member states, such as Tanzania, are ahead of the pack, having established Baraza la Kiswahili la Tanzania (Bakita) as early as 1967. Uganda is also said to be in the final stages of establishing Baraza la Kiswahili la Uganda (Bakiu).

Kiswahili originated on Kenya’s coast, from where it spread to the rest of East Africa, and eventually other parts of the continent and the globe. It is estimated that over 200 million people speak the language worldwide.

“Recent developments in the spread and use of Kiswahili at national, regional, Pan-African and global levels necessitate a number of obligations on Kenya in order to realise planned goals at these arenas,” the memorandum reads.

It is envisaged that the council will translate government desire into definite and clear policies, programmes and practices—in the domains such as education, trade, health, governance, legislation, religion, the media and creative economy.

Kiswahili is a great resource that can bring Kenya a lot of money if well harnessed and commoditised.