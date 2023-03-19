Big Brother is watching you

Employers continue to use new and innovative channels to monitor their employees while they are on the clock. Many companies worldwide have invested thousands of dollars in software that is aimed at supervising their workforce, more so for those working from home or in a remote setting.

The more conventional example of this is through tracking of online activity like your internet search history, social media use and camera surveillance. Some employers go as far as installing time-tracking programmes on your work laptop as soon as you get hired.

This is justified as a measure to curb time theft, which occurs when employees are paid for the time they did not work and can be considered a serious form of misconduct leading to dismissal.

Courts have also stepped in to justify this practice for employers. A Canadian employment court recently allowed an employer to present data from a time-tracking software to show discrepancies between reported work time and her actual output.

After discovering there were 50 hours on the employee’s timesheets that she did not spend on work-related tasks, the employer sacked the employee for just cause, and she initiated a wrongful dismissal action.

The time-tracking software automatically collected data about her activities and the time spent on each activity, which revealed she was guilty of time theft by spending more time on personal activities over assigned work.

Manual paperwork

Her defence that the software did not account for the manual paperwork she did or that it could not differentiate between whether some activities that seemed personal were actually leading to a work-related end was rejected. The employer was awarded damages for time theft.

This ruling will surely encourage employers to test newer and more effective ways of employee surveillance. In China, factory workers are required to put on hard hats fitted with neurotech devices known as “wearables” to monitor levels of focus, fatigue and stress while on the job.

Could brainwave data be used as evidence for the dismissal of an employee? If so, then the right to mental privacy will become paramount next to the universal rights to privacy and freedom of thought.