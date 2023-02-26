Beware of killer agrochemicals present in food

More often than not, we twitch at the mention of the word ‘GMO’ more than anything else. But we consume loads of deadlier agrochemicals. Most pesticides find their way into our bodies through consumption. This is indispensable since, for crops to grow and produce, chemicals are almost mandatory, especially in large farms.

Worse, we are consuming chemicals directly. For instance, most schools give supply tenders to specific farmers. The farmer supplying sukuma wiki (kales) will apply a fungicide or pesticides and still not allow the pre-harvest withdrawal period to elapse. The sprayed vegetables will find their way into the school kitchen a day later.

Your neighbour has a nice cow. You contract him to supply your household with milk. He has never failed to knock on your door with a bottle of fresh milk. But does he deworm his cow? Does the cow get sick and receive treatment? He has never called you and said, “Sorry, I will not supply you with milk this weekend; I treated my cow and the withdrawal period is three days.”

Poultry farming

Eggs are very popular. Most farmers who excel in poultry farming do it on large scale. Periodically, chickens are treated and dewormed. Most dewormers call for a withdrawal period. Now, think of that farmer who rears 1,000-layer birds. He harvests 700 eggs every day. He feeds the chicken with food worth Sh4,000 daily. Would he throw away 2,100 eggs, worth Sh31,500, or supply them to your favourite retailer?

Most chemicals have adverse health effects. So, every time you ask for a deep-fried chicken, ask yourself how come the chicken was just 50 days old when it was slaughtered. Some farmers go an extra mile; they inject their chicken with ARVs to hasten their growth.

Conditions like cancer, diabetes and obesity are among diseases that can be linked to chemical ingestion that ensues without our knowledge. Farmers should be considerate enough to sell what people can consume safely. The government should heavily punish the culprits.