Beware of deadly human-engineered extra-terrestrial objects on the loose













The term ‘extra-terrestrial’ conjures up images of falling heavenly bodies—meteors, comets, asteroids and bolides. Unfortunately, and courtesy of human advancement in technology, there is much worse, coupled with the proliferation of space conquests by man.

It is true that heavenly materials occasionally enter the earth’s atmosphere as shooting stars and can impact on the earth, causing a myriad environmental quandaries. Such impacts may be free of human interference and are, fortunately, not that many. Also, space objects targeting the earth can be monitored for months before they actually land and observatories can predict where they may fall.

But since nature has neither an author nor a teacher, a falling extra-terrestrial may noisily burst on someone’s house, farm or elsewhere, starting a fire and displacing objects including dust, especially if it is large enough to create an extra-terrestrial impact crater (ETIC). Later, meteorite hunters can comb the site for meteorite remnants and precious metals—the blessings of fallen heavenly rocks.

On July 16, 2011, the people of Thika, Kangundo and Yatta were startled by an explosion of an object in the skies. A five-kilogramme black stone from outer space, with a in diameter of six centimetres, was recovered from a maize farm. It is said the 1:01am fall of the stone was accompanied by a thunderous sound and tremor upon its making contact with land. In addition, the object blasted a small crater on the ground and displaced some dust that was visible from a distance.

Another recent impact event in Kenya was the Kuresoi, Nakuru County, fireball of around 7:30pm on February 27, 2014. It entailed a space object that cruised through space, sighted by many and landed on Kipara village, where it burnt down a mud-walled-grass-thatched house, injuring the owner.

The most recent known natural extra-terrestrial impact event in Kenya occurred on April 28, 2020. It was in the form of a mini meteor shower that deposited meteorites in three villages of Kirinyaga County—Kombuni, Gatuto and Kimicha. It caused a melee as villagers scampered for dear life in the late evening. It punched a hole through one Mary Wamburu’s roof and caused craters in the woman’s living room, nearby farms and road.

Of concern, however, is the rise in the falling of dead rockets, satellites and other space vehicles that man has stocked in space—mainly for space and environmental monitoring, although one cannot rule out spying on enemies, whether real or imagined.

Examples of rocket and satellite debris that have reached the earth after failing to obliterate on re-entry include the European Space Agency GOCE satellite (November 1, 2013); the 18-tonne Chinese rocket that fell into the Atlantic Ocean on May 1, 2020; and China’s Long March 5B rocket that dropped on Borneo Island in Malaysia. These disasters arrive in the form of metal cylinders, barrels or pieces of iron, aluminium and other metals.

It is luckless that these human-engineered space catastrophes frequently materialise unchecked and arrive on a people who are clueless, unprepared and assuredly not desirous of their arrival. The most affected areas of the planet is the famous ‘Global South’ comprising of regions below the Equator whose poverty levels cannot allow them to launch rockets of their own but lie on the depository path of falling spacecraft fragments.

The satellite pieces can easily cause a fire, just like naturally falling heavenly bodies, and also kill on impact (a piece of space scrap killed a sheep in Gujarat, India, in May). There are no sufficient studies on the impact of these artificial extra-terrestrial showers on sea life when the defunct spacecraft fall into the oceans but it is, evidently, calamitous.

If nothing is done, and soon, to curtail these human engineered extra-terrestrial deadly affairs, many poor people will die of what they do not understand or own. An amorphous advice: When you hear a deafening sound from the skies, see some blazing object cannoning towards the earth and experience an earthquake or a micro-seism, please take cover under a table, bed or in a cave—wherever you may be safe from direct pulverisation.