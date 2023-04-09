Beware, lest you deliver infamy for your legacy

At the very time they [Japanese] were discussing peace in the Pacific, they were plotting to overthrow it.” These were the words of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the 32nd President of the United States, upon getting wind of Japan’s invasion of Hawaii’s Pearl Harbor.

The naval and air forces of the Japan Empire had, in ambush, attacked the US, never mind an existing ceasefire. Granted, such an emergency required America’s quick action—but not before a nod by the US Congress. Grave as it was, Roosevelt spent the whole afternoon writing and re-writing the speech that he would deliver to Congress the following day.

Two lessons can be picked from the account. Human beings are mischievous and such mischief intensifies during trying moments. Whereas two sides may pronounce themselves on a truce, it only takes one dishonest move from either side to ruin it all.

Secondly, leaders ought to carefully think before speaking, more so during volatile times. The speech by Roosevelt, nicknamed “FDR”, was brief but effective. Every word carried the weight of the task ahead. The ‘Day of Infamy’ was calculated to quickly and effectively convince Congress to accede to the declaration of war on Tokyo. And FDR made a case for a just war. History would capture him as one whose 12 years of reign steered the US through hard times—economically (the Great Depression) and politically (World War II).

This brings me to the rallying calls that our political leaders, ostensibly from the two opposing sides, have been making to their factions amid the current uncertainties. In whose interest do they speak?

Are they fronting national interests, partisan ones or those of faceless creatures? While Kenyans are thinking of how the country will rid itself of socioeconomic hardships, some characters have assigned themselves the idiotic role of vomiting acerbic utterances that only serve to further drive a wedge in our already fragmented country.

It’s said that those devoid of history are children. Indeed, Kenya is littered with a legion big babies who would rather die than learn from history. Like snakes, they have poor memory—having been impaired by their focus on their current loot, seeing everything in terms of prey.

In the coming days, citizens will keenly watch how the current political debacle is resolved. They’ll be keen on characters that discuss peace during the day only to plot its ouster in the dead of night. There seems to be no end to the primitive clashes pitting pastoral communities in North Rift, even with the intervention of multi-agency security operations.

That’s why the two political supremos should trust their instincts more and desist from hardline positions. Never say never, for the worst option may turn out the best, circumstantially.

It’s Easter. One day when angels came before God, Satan accompanied them. Upon being asked where he was from, he claimed to have been roaming the earth (Job 1: 6-7). Now, each political faction has the devil’s incarnation; the unreasonable stands and personalities which should, upon introspection, be discarded for the good of the nation.