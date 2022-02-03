Beware face mask hazard

Five years since the ban on single-use plastics was gazetted on February 28, 2017, we were doing quite well — until the Covid-19 pandemic struck in early 2020.

Face masks are now a legal requirement in many public spaces worldwide.

With lockdown restrictions lifted and insurgence of new SARS-CoV-2 variants, millions of masks are needed and used every month. Despite people being admonished to use them, there is little guidance on how to dispose of, recycle or reuse them safely.

The rapid growth of mask production, consumption and lack of proper and better disposal practices portends an environmental disaster. Littered areas tend to encourage further littering, exacerbating the problem when you consider plastic bottles.

In major towns and city streets, footpaths and markets, you stumble on a used mask on the ground or dangling from a tree. In the lakes and oceans and on rivers, masks have reportedly been seen floating.

Environmental risk

Face masks pose an enormous environmental risk. Most, if not all, are manufactured from long-lasting plastic non-biodegradable materials, which, if discarded, can persist in the environment even for centuries. Just one mask, scientists sat, can produce millions of particles, each with the potential to carry chemicals and bacteria up the food chain and even into humans.

Also, animals that can’t differentiate between plastic items and their prey choke on pieces of litter. Or they become malnourished as the materials fill up their stomachs with zero nutrients. Smaller organisms may also become entangled in the elastic within the masks as they disintegrate.

Discarded masks can also spread the coronavirus to waste collectors, litter pickers, children or anyone who first comes into contact with them. The virus can survive on a plastic surgical mask for a week.

Amid the pandemic, let’s monitor the amount of plastic waste being churned out and develop pragmatic measures to cope with its management. Waste management need to be robust with a premium on the prevention of the micro and nano plastics seepage into the environment and food chain.