Betrayal: Civil Society took the 30 pieces of silver

Kenya is the most stable democracy in the region because of brave people who fought for good governance. They suffered lots of humiliation, torture, detentions and break-up of their families for the common good.

Many paid the ultimate price: Death. During the days when even criticising the smallest issue earned one a sojourn in detention as a guest of the State, there were people who still stood up and asserted their freedom of speech.

These disjointed voices of reason started organising even long before the advent of multipartyism and they achieved the openness that we enjoy today. They became what was known as the civil society. Their actions trimmed the unnecessary egos that had bulged during the single-party rule; they brought back sanity slowly, and painfully.

In the tumultuous decade of the ‘90s, the civil society was the voice of the people. Courageous activists took on the dictatorial Kanu regime to defend democracy in a police-state era when the President was almost above the law. The courage and boldness of these people ensured that we kept the track towards getting a new Constitution to replace the mangled Lancaster independence document.

Remember Davinder Lamba, Dr Gibson Kamau Kuria, Rev Dr Timothy Njoya, Prof Kivutha Kibwana, Dr Willy Mutunga and the late Arch Dr David Gitari? They routinely led demos in the fight for reforms. They sacrificed their freedom for a better nation as their activism provided an objective voice to temper political extremism.

But when President Mwai Kibaki took power in 2002, things changed. That was the best election and most peaceful one Kenya had ever had, and can arguably be called the last election we ever had. Kenyans celebrated with the utmost joy; we were then referred to as the most optimistic nation in the world.

We were seeing a bright future after getting rid of Kanu that had become synonymous with oppression and the economic trauma which was felt. While Kibaki did his best to jumpstart the economy – moving the GDP from 0.5 per cent to 8.4 per cent, cutting both fiscal spending and borrowing of domestic debt – he mismanaged the politics.

He built his coterie around him and the narrow ethnic considerations started to become apparent. Those who campaigned the hardest for him were the first to be pushed aside and Kenya found herself on the brink of the precipice in 2007. A bungled election nearly tore the nation apart. We regrouped, repurposed and reinforced the pillars of our democracy with the promulgation of a progressive Constitution that devolved power.

Punitive taxes

Many former civil society members got into government and became cosy with the system. Some, like Pheroze Nowrojee, were denied public service employment because they were once activists. It was now becoming a negative term.

Today, the ghosts of the Moi era have subtly returned to haunt us. As the nation grapples with punitive taxes, extra-judicial killings and enforced disappearances, the people are on their own. Not a single voice comes from the civil society. It is as if they closed shop and have already reached their utopia.

Although the veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga hopes to rekindle the spirit of Saba Saba to stop the Finance Act 2023, the civil society is eerily quiet, with support only coming from the brave Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah. We have dozens of bodies found floating in rivers; bodies of unknown Kenyans. We have suspects disappearing never to be seen again and the silence from those quarters remains deafening.

It is times like these that we need more Kenyan voices. There are few sober voices but they are too mild to bring any meaningful change. It is times like these that we need to refocus our energies towards our responsibilities as citizens and force a constructive dialogue on the state of the nation.