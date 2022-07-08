Best bulk SMS providers in Kenya

Many businesses across the globe have instituted new strategies, patterns, or guidelines to advance their service offering – this is an excellent way of staying abreast with current trends.

It goes, however, that the best way to enhance and provide quality services is by putting forth a robust surge of data streams that match the service offering with the consumer’s needs. And no other industry can help businesses achieve this than bulk SMS providers.

SMS providers are crucial in providing the much-needed portable touchpoint between businesses and consumers. They guarantee a seamless stream in maintaining the long-haul connections for the current customers while establishing relationships and associations with prospects.

All industries, associations, and organizations can significantly benefit from bulk SMS services by leveraging the technology to create a buzz, establish connections, enhance brand loyalty, and convert leads into customers.

Using bulk SMS providers, these businesses can cost-effectively convey messages, updates, news, declarations, promotional content, and campaign manifestos, among others.

Noting the crucial role of text messaging and its necessity for many industries, it is only fitting for businesses to choose a reliable bulk SMS provider to aid their endeavours.

Bulk SMS Providers Kenya

There are far too many bulk SMS providers in Kenya, which makes settling on one with the best services daunting. However, there are some reputable companies which include:

Based in Nairobi, Celcom Africa is the first go-to choice businesses, politicians, associations, and NGOs for bulk SMS services. Its reliability is thanks to its investments in a robust SMS API gateway that guarantees 99.99% uptime, stellar security, and instantaneous delivery.

The company’s secure and reliable SMS gateway can process as many SMS per second. This means you can send thousands of text messages in less than a minute! This speed is further enhanced by Celcom Africa’s use of tier-one telecommunication networks. There are no delays in sending SMS, no technical issues, or complications.

Celcom Africa offers comprehensive plans with incredibly low pricing per SMS. Plus, the more SMS units you buy, the lower the price gets! On top of that, your brand or business can enjoy all-inclusive customer support, zero downtime, and is easy to use.

If you are looking for features like SMS branding — where your business’s name is used to deliver text messages, personalization, and the ability to send across networks, Celcom Africa has you covered.

Being a seasoned company in the sector, Celcom Africa helps you effectively reach your customers through affordable SMS marketing. Thanks to its exemplary software, every bit of customization, such as adding a sense of personal touch to every text message sent, is possible.

Moreover, you can use Celcom Africa’s reseller services Shortcodes or USSDs to generate traffic to your website, attract customers to your online store, woo voters, or increase product or service subscriptions. And with the support of an Excel Spreadsheet contact database, you can reach all your customers, fans, or voters with a click!

You can also schedule your messages or campaigns and effectively get notifications and delivery reports once done.

The company also offers SMS reseller services. This allows individuals or businesses to purchase SMS credits and offer bulk SMS services to their clients with complete control of pricing and other customizations.

There are many other advantages to using Celcom Africa as an Bulk SMS provider in Kenya. The platform is trustworthy and tested and is the best place to start if you are looking for the best bulk SMS provider that helps businesses enhance customer engagement and retention in Kenya and Africa at affordable rates.

2. Advanta Africa

Advanta Africa is an SMS service company based in Westlands, Nairobi. It provides interactive communication across Kenya and is among the top bulk SMS providers for businesses and organizations.

Advanta offers customized bulk SMS, shortcodes, and USSD services that can meet your business needs and scale up your overall business productivity.

In a strive to offer the best services to clients, Advanta’s bulk texts are highly affordable, allowing clients to send hundreds of thousands of messages to consumers, voters, and various other demographics.

The company offers an intuitive dashboard for sending bulk SMS from your desktop, mobile phone, or even integrated with other applications using its robust API.

The most significant advantages of Advanta bulk SMS include the high-capacity messaging service, flexible pricing, user-friendliness, and the capacity to use alphanumeric sender ID, i.e., send SMS from your brand name.

3. Africa’s Talking

Africa’s Talking is a bulk SMS provider with convenient and robust APIs for businesses. It provides many features, including bulk SMS, USSD, Voice, airtime, and payments.

Africa’s Talking can allow the sending of promotional messages, notifications, alerts, appointments, and internal communications, among others. Such SMS Marketing texts can be sent through tier-one network providers in Kenya.

Should you want automatic sending and receiving of information from consumers, Africa’s Talking allows you to open a 2-way communication channel for immediate feedback and response.

Additionally, the platform’s easy and reliable SMS APIs offer several ways for you to add text messaging to your mobile and web applications. Other services include API integration, message queuing, real-time analytics, and a user-friendly interface.

And with coverage in various countries, these features make them ideal for mobile engagements, particularly in the corporate world.

4. Oramobile

Oramobile offers bulk SMS in Kenya for businesses, organizations, politicians, associations, SACCOS, and more. With some of the best prices today, Oramobile’s service offering includes shortcode, ring back tones, and USSD with 24-hour support.

This bulk SMS provider is available in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Kisumu, Eldoret, Kaka mega, and Nyeri. And being a 24-hour text message provider, Oramobile is a convenient solution for anyone looking to leverage the power of SMS technology to maintain valuable customer relationships.

It has a highly interactive dashboard and is reliable with one of the best customer support systems. On top of the features above, the platform boasts a white label panel with API, multi-level reseller, sender ID branding, multiple SMS routes, and real-time monitoring.

Over the past few years, SMS Marketing has significantly grown, and Oramobile presents a fantastic opportunity for acquiring prospects and maintaining better relationships with current customers.

5. Robisearch

Robisearch is an ICT company offering bulk SMS through a product called ChapChap. This service can send text campaigns to a mass target audience.

It is a perfect marketing and communication tool for product launches, political announcements, and reminders, to name a few. Robisearch has affordable bulk SMS gateways with an API that can be integrated with other SMS software to save time while bulk texting clients.

With Robisearch’s bulk SMS API, you also get other advantages such as instant delivery of text messages, forwarding or tracking of your bulk SMS, and limitless potential with branded and personalized messages to clients.

The company’s key selling point is how its platform has become famous for myriads of communication purposes. And for any issues related to its service offering, Robisearch has a team of professionals ready to help you solve the problem and get value for your money. It also gives you 99.9% assurance of its processes.

While many of these companies are available today, the above are some of the most popular in the country. And in today’s economy, where everybody wakes up and checks their phone for new notifications, bulk SMS presents a brilliant tool for effective communication.