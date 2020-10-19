Bernard Kipkemoi: Redeemed, not militarised

We all have our reservations when it comes to how Nairobi County has been governed since its inception. Dr Evans Kidero being its first governor, most of us had high expectations that he would restore a county that is home to 4.3 million people and hosts the biggest organisations in Africa and a UN headquarters. This should be a key motion powerhouse when it comes to how the county needs to be administrated.

Exit Dr Kidero, enter Mike Sonko, and now we have Maj-Gen Abdalla Badi as head of Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS). How did we get here and why? Is Nairobi redeemed or militarised?

First, let’s accept that Nairobi had gone to the dogs. In 2017 IDRC reported that the county loses Sh7 billion annually through cartels. PwC and EY reported over-congested non-technical personnel in its 12,000-plus workforce. The 2018 Auditor-General’s Report, has key highlights of a slowly sinking ship.

Note these revenues: Exchequer disbursement Sh10 billion; parking fees Sh2 billion; business permits Sh1.7 billion; and land rates Sh1.4 billion. And expenditures: Salaries Sh6.8 billion; personal allowances paid with salaries Sh4.9 billion; and allowances in kind Sh484 million. It is clear that the enablers of cartels sit at City Hall and are the cartels.

Let’s look at what Nairobians deserve: Well-maintained roads, affordable housing and health services, public amenities such as recreational parks, libraries and cultural centres.

From the AG report, the resource allocation to promoting trade, public works, sports and culture, waste management and county planning is utterly disturbing.

Cities like Rome were built with a clear layout plan and policies that benefited its citizens for 1,000 years and influenced the rest of the world. Badi has, in 100 days, managed to do what the two governors could not in more than seven years combined.

