BenjamLet’s handle teacher deployment with care lest we pay dearly for it

In the heated debate on how to deliver or shelve the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), several terms of reference for the Presidential Working Party on Education Reform that are crucial in the management of education may, at best, be downplayed or, at worst, ignored by the public.

One is to “study, assess and make recommendations on the teacher deployment framework”. It seeks to establish whether the deployment framework of teachers is efficient or wasteful because remunerating teachers is a major cost. Inefficient deployment arises through overstaffing certain schools or regions or having teachers handle too few students per class and is not acceptable from the economists’ point of view.

In 1997, teachers were awarded a salary increment of 200 per cent, to be paid at once. The government then realised that the award was not sustainable and refused to pay. After a protracted teachers’ strike and negotiations, it was phased over five years and the first one, of 35 per cent, paid. It was soon realised that paying for the remaining phases was not sustainable. Consequently, the government sought to contain pay escalation.

First, teacher recruitment was suspended—for the first time. Secondly, payment of the remainder of the award was suspended. Thirdly, a headcount was ordered, ostensibly to flush out “ghost” teachers. That did not yield much—except to identify teachers deployed as inspectors of schools but still on the TSC payroll instead of the Public Service Commission’s. A few others had left the service through natural attrition without notice.

Fourth, the government decided to retrench more than 66,000 teachers over three years—as duly communicated through the Minister for Finance’s Budget speech in 1999. The number was based on an ideal teacher-to-pupil ratio of 1:40 in primary schools and 1:35 in secondary and was originated by senior government officials who were not conversant with all the parameters to be considered in teacher deployment.

As the chief executive officer of the TSC then, I secured a major donor to carry out a quick study on international best practices on teacher deployment. They procured Dr Ian Holiday, from Scotland, for the task. His findings were that the country was not overstaffed but teachers were inequitably distributed. The retrenchment plan was shelved.

Lastly, the government ordered a massive transfer of teachers from overstaffed districts such as Nyeri, Baringo, Meru, Koibatek and all the municipalities to seriously understaffed districts like Elgeyo Marakwet, Makueni, Bungoma, Narok, Uasin Gishu, Marsabit, Tana River, Garissa, Wajir and Mandera.

The overstaffed districts would also be excluded from the recruitment of teachers when it resumes. The transferred teachers took this step so badly, not knowing that they would have been the first to be retrenched as an option to the inter-district transfers.

All that was intended to correct mistakes of several years of poor teacher deployment.

It is of paramount importance, therefore, that the TSC, trade unions, teachers’ associations and other stakeholders address the said term of reference soberly to avoid consequences such as inefficiency, as in 1997. One step would be to enhance the incentives that teachers in ‘hard-to-staff’ areas are provided.

In Australia, for example, teachers in hardship areas—desert conditions—are granted accelerated promotions in addition to a full year on leave for every three years served. Why would we not consider doubling the salary of the teachers in hardship areas like Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Tana River, Isiolo, Marsabit, Turkana and pockets of Kajiado, Baringo, West Pokot, Kwale, Kilifi and Lamu to attract local residents to the profession?

Another way would be to have varying staffing norms for different regions, depending on the geographical and demographic circumstances. That would lead to the acceptance that, in some places, one teacher for 15 students is reasonable while in others 1:45 can do. It is incumbent upon TSC to address this matter beyond the life of the current education review as this is its core mandate.