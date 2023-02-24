Belligerent bandits must KDF to reconsider their criminal ways

In recent years, the North Rift region has experienced an upsurge in banditry activities, with residents and travellers being robbed, assaulted, and sometimes killed. The government has tried several strategies, including community policing and negotiation with the bandits, but the problem seems to persist.

However, there has been a recent proposal to deploy the military to the region to fight the bandits. This move has elicited mixed reactions from various stakeholders. Some argue that deploying the military could worsen the situation, while others contend that it could be the best strategy for now.

I believe that the deployment of the military to fight banditry in the North Rift could be the best strategy for now.

North Rift region

First, it is essential to understand the gravity of the situation in the North Rift region. Banditry activities have been going on for years, with little progress made in curbing the menace. According to reports, the bandits are heavily armed, and some of them have links to terrorist groups such as Al-Shabaab.

The bandits have been attacking villages, killing people, and stealing livestock. Additionally, the bandits have been disrupting transport and economic activities in the region, which has had a significant impact on the livelihoods of the people. The situation is dire, and urgent action is needed to address it.

It is also important to consider the effectiveness of the previous strategies that have been used to address the banditry problem. The government has tried community policing, negotiation, and disarmament programs, but these strategies seem to have had limited success.

Community policing is a good strategy, but it requires the support and cooperation of the local community. Unfortunately, in the North Rift region, the locals have been unwilling to cooperate with the authorities, and some of them have even been colluding with the bandits.

Negotiation has also been tried, but it has not yielded much success since the bandits have been making unrealistic and unreasonable demands, such as the release of their jailed colleagues. Disarmament programmes have also been carried out, but the bandits have been hiding their weapons, making it difficult for the authorities to disarm them.

Armed groups

It is clear that previous strategies have been ineffective in addressing the problem.

The military has the training, expertise, and equipment to deal with armed groups. Additionally, the military has the advantage of surprise, which could catch bandits off-guard. The deployment of the military could also instil fear in the bandits, making them think twice before carrying out their activities. Moreover, the military could gather intelligence and map out the areas where the bandits are hiding, making it easier to track them down.

Other than being a more effective strategy in addressing banditry, the deployment of the military could also deter other criminal elements from carrying out their activities in the region.

But even as we send our disciplined forces onto the domestic turf, it is important to consider the legal framework governing the deployment of the military in internal security operations. Kenya, like many other countries, has laws that govern the use of the military in internal security operations.

The Constitution of Kenya, for instance, provides for the deployment of the military in situations where there is a threat to national security, public order, or human life.

Additionally, the National Police Service Act provides for the coordination between the military and the police in matters of national security. Therefore, the deployment of the military in the North Rift region would be legal, provided it is done within the confines of the law.