Beijing Declaration at 25: The unfinished business

In September 1995, the world gathered in Beijing for the largest meeting ever on gender equality: The United Nations Fourth World Conference on Women. International leaders promised bold actions and put forth the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, the most progressive blueprint for gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.In nearly 26 years, great strides have been made towards gender equality, such as shifts in laws, policies and social norms that have ensured more girls in school today than ever before. A report released by UN Women, Unicef and Plan International last year shows that the number of out-of-school girls has reduced by 79 million in the past two decades.However, momentum has stalled. Public rhetoric has gone unmatched by action, financing or implementation. Progress has been slow, uneven and fragile. For instance, while a billion people have escaped from extreme poverty since 1990, women aged 25-34 are 25 per cent more likely than men to live in extreme poverty and, although the rate of child marriage has declined from one in four to one in five, there are 650 million women who were married before their 18th birthday. New and emerging challenges mean that even the continuation of slow progress can no longer be taken for granted.The prevailing Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated inequalities, with reports of increasing violence against women as well as higher adverse economic effects caused by both increased unpaid care giving and the fact that women work in more insecure, lowly paid and informal job settings. Even before the pandemic, the participation of women in the labour force was steadily declining — to 46.9 per cent last year, from 51 per cent in 1990.Huge setbackCovid-19 has worsened the situation. Last year, 64 million women lost their jobs, bringing the rate to five per cent against 3.9 per cent for men. This huge setback in women and girls’ rights needs to be addressed through recovery packages that invest more in women and girls’ wellbeing and gender equality.At a time when women and girls risk losing rights and falling even further behind, it is critical that the world redoubles its efforts to achieve a true generation of equality. The Generation Equality Forum, which is set to begin tomorrow in Mexico, is a once-in-a-decade opportunity to permanently change our society and cement gender equality as a vital component of the Building Back Better agenda.It brings together governments, civil society and the next generation of women’s rights activists with the gender equality visionaries who were instrumental in creating the Beijing Platform for Action to tackle the unfinished business of empowering women.Change is urgently needed and will only be possible if everybody joins forces and acts with determination to achieve gender equality and justice for all. To craft more just, equal and democratic societies is everyone’s business.Ms Espinosa, a member of the Group of Women Leaders for Change and Inclusion, is a former president of the UN General Assembly.