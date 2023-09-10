Before reforms, let’s have a sober audit of the Constitution

The possibility of constitutional amendments emanating from the bipartisan talks at Bomas of Kenya has triggered an avalanche of proposals from various interest groups and individuals for consideration. At 13 years old, the Constitution is at its very early teenage.

As such, there's nothing wrong with taking a sober audit of the same. However, we should be careful not to engage in a mob patchwork of defacing the Supreme Law based on myopic sensations, self-interest and political opportunism.

For the purpose of this article, I will zero in on the proposal to amend the Constitution to allow the addition of another 10 counties. In my view, devolution is the backbone of the Constitution in terms of the translation of ideals into real empowerment of the people, participatory baking of the national cake as well as equitable distribution of the same.

Devolution of power and resources is meant to resolve historical marginalisation injustices and reducing the high-voltage competition for presidency. Therefore, it's also an agency of national stability.

Devolution is central to Kenya’s Renaissance and, therefore, if a surgical incursion has to be made into Chapter 11, it must be informed by science, economic rationality and patriotism. Before tossing Chapter 11 into the tray of proposals for amendments in the cacophony of opportunistic and selfish noises, we must ask ourselves a few questions. One, what is the ancestry of the 47 counties? Two, has devolution lived to its promise? Three, it's obvious there are a number of weaknesses, can such weaknesses be addressed by creating more counties?

Let me attempt to briefly deal with the above questions. The 47 counties are progenies of political truce among politicians at Naivasha. They were born out of compromise, not because of any scientific or economic rationality. The original and the most economically sensible idea was to have the former eight administrative provinces converted into counties. But when the draft went to Naivasha for fine-tuning, fuelled by grievance politics and illusions of distributive economics, the politicians connived to increase the counties alongside the 1991 district boundaries.

47 ethnic units

Through an organic process, there's a realisation that the 47 ethnic units are not economically viable and that they are merely mismanaged employment bureaus. That's what has informed the idea of counties grouping themselves into regional blocks in order to achieve proper planning and coordinated regional development approach in accordance with the unique circumstances of each region. Incompetence, corruption, tribalism as well as the Naivasha factory administrative defect cannot be cured by increasing the number. On the contrary, the country should go back to the former eight administrative units and start retracing her steps there. If an increase is necessary, we should not exceed 14 counties in total.

The lamentation about this tribe or that clan needs its county to address marginalisation is not only retrogressive and misplaced, it's also both silly and stupid. Marginalisation or unequal development is addressed through resources, proper management of resources and effective systems of checks and balances...not through boundaries to create expensive layers and extra governmental bureaucracies.

If some counties are spending only 2% of resources on development, what is the logic of adding more?

The demand for increasing counties is also based on faulty obsession with distributive economics without thinking of how counties generate their own resources and demanding accountability as a goal towards baking a bigger national cake. In this regard, if common sense prevails, Chapter 11 should be refined at its own time and only in order to significantly reduce the number of counties. Currently, the level of chauvinistic rhetoric, narrow selfish interests, opportunism and intellectual dishonesty is not conducive for transformational changes to the chapter on devolution.