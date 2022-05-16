Beat high blood pressure with a healthy diet

May 17 is designated as the World Hypertension Day, whose primary goal is to raise awareness about the disease, often known as high blood pressure.

Hypertension is a key cause of a variety of health issues, including stroke, heart attack and renal disease. It may also contribute to dementia. Many individuals with hypertension are unaware that they have it since there are no symptoms; many people learn about it after having a heart attack or stroke.

Hypertension can have many causes, including high salt intake, low potassium intake, high alcohol intake, lack of exercise and stress. Over time, high blood pressure can lead to a number of diseases, including a large heart, bad blood vessels, kidney failure, heart failure, and vision loss.

Hypertension can be prevented in various ways with diet, exercise, weight loss and drugs. Diet is one of the easiest ways to maintain it. The first thing to ensure is to have a proper diet to maintain blood pressure. Take in fresh fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Consume more protein and less fat and salt. Drink lots of water to keep dehydration away. Also make sure you don’t have sodium in your meals as much as you can.

Exercise is an important part of preventing hypertension as well. It improves your heart’s health and reduces chances of stroke or attacks in extreme cases where medication can’t control it any longer. Weight loss is also helpful in preventing hypertension. The excess body weight puts pressure on your heart. Count calories so that you don’t eat more than what you burn daily.

Hypertension is a major modifiable risk factor for cardiovascular diseases globally. In low and middle-income settings, hypertension prevalence has been increasing rapidly over the past several decades. Estimates of hypertension prevalence in Kenya are high, ranging from 12.6–36.9 per cent. Older age, higher body mass index, alcohol consumption, cigarette smoking, and higher socioeconomic status have been associated with hypertension.