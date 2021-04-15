Beat Covid-19 through mass vaccination

Covid-19 vaccination

Covid-19 Taskforce Chairman Willis Akhwale receives a jab at Mutuini Hospital on March 9, 2018 during the vaccination rollout in Nairobi County.

Photo credit: Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group

By  Surjit Singh Flora

Journalist

What you need to know:

  • Experts say vaccination does not mean the end of the virus.
  • The vaccine makes about 95 per cent of people less likely to becoming a vector for transmitting the virus.

Cases are coming to light in which people who have received the Covid-19 vaccine have later tested positive.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.