Be wary, your philanthropist neighbour may be a terrorist

Most people love freebies, unbeknown to them that some can land them in trouble. Fully cognizant of this phenomenon, terrorist organisations are investing heavily in charities to woo supporters and camouflage their activities.

State sponsors of terrorism also covertly provide their support to terrorist groups through charitable organisations. This explains well-oiled war chests for groups such as al-Qaeda for their operations across the world.

Investigations into the twin US Embassy terror attacks in Kenya and Tanzania in August 1998 revealed that charities played critical roles in providing funding and cover for the terrorists.

The mastermind, like Fazul Mohammed alias Harun, Khalid Fawwaz and Abu al Banshiri, operated in Kenya under the cover of relief workers, tourists and traders. From his Lamu base, Fazul extended help to vulnerable people and sponsored local football clubs The Comoran used the opportunity to spread al-Qaeda tentacles, recruiting and conducting attacks.

Al-Qaeda operated under the cover of NGOs like Help Africa People, Mercy International Relief Agency and Haramayn Foundation. Fazul and his gang used the charities to advance their vile agenda in East African countries like Somalia and Tanzania.

As if learning the ropes from its mother organisation, Somalia-based Al-Shabaab manipulates charity to support its operations. A United Nations Monitoring Group for Somalia and Eritrea report identified a Nairobi community-based organisation, Muslim Youth Centre (MYC), as one of the charities providing cover for Al-Shabaab activities in the country. The Majengo CBO radicalises and recruits youth and facilitates them to travel to Somalia for training and deployment to carry out terrorist attacks.

Terrorism financing

MYC founder Ahmad Iman Ali caught the eye of Al-Shabaab top leadership, who promoted him to lead the outfit’s Jaysh Ayman, which operated mostly from Boni Forest.

The government’s robust counter-terrorism strategies have degraded Al-Shabaab’s presence in Lamu, forcing most terrorists back to Somalia as others fled to Cabo Delgado, Mozambique, to join Ansar al-Sunna terrorists.

The government’s efforts were recently supplemented by United Nations Security Council move to impose sanctions on Ahmad Iman Ali and two other Al-Shabaab leaders.

On the global front, the United States government has often linked several charities to terrorism financing. During investigations into the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and The Pentagon, American law enforcement agencies and the US Senate identified charities linked to the Saudi Arabia government as part of the global al-Qaeda funding network.

The US Senate named Al Haramain Charitable Foundation, Muslim World League, World Assembly of Muslim Youth and International Islamic Relief Organization, among others. The US recommended economic and criminal sanctions against the NGOs and their leaders to curb terrorism financing.

The Security Laws (Amendment) Act 2014 was a milestone in curbing terrorism facilitation and financing through charities. Specifically, the amendment of Prevention and Terrorism Act (PTA) to criminalise facilitation of terrorist acts and amending the Public Benefits Organization Act to tighten registration and regulation of charities.

It’s the civic duty of citizens to report to government rogue charities engaging in terrorism for appropriate action. Let’s also be wary of philanthropic gestures, as some could be a poisoned chalice.