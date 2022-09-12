Be sensitive in reportage on suicide

World Suicide Prevention Day, every September 10, is meant to educate the public about suicide. In the past, suicide was not taboo in the media. Newspapers often reported on suicide with lengthy details—including the method and motive and a picture and other personal information about the victim.

In Kenya, reportage on suicide has increased substantially in recent decades, which several studies attribute to increased number of cases.

Mental health experts say media reports may trigger imitative or copycat suicidal behaviour. The phenomenon of suicide contagion or suicide and its prevalence have shown suggestion as a contributing factor to suicide and suicide attempts. The Canadian Medical Association Journal says much detail about a suicide, or glamorising it, may worsen contagion.

In an effort to reduce suicide mortality, WHO formulated media guidelines on suicide reporting in 2008 as a preventive measure to curb imitative suicidal behaviour facilitated through media. But despite that, suicide representation in the media is done differently among outlets.

Regrettably, in Kenya, the editorial policies of some media outlets don’t provide specific guidelines on reporting suicides or suicide cases, making some journalists do it recklessly.

The topic of suicide should always be approached with care and compassion. Use sensitive and non-stigmatising language when engaging in a conversation, talking or writing about suicide. Using language and words that are helpful and respectful encourages open and safe conversations about suicide, and its prevention. They can help to create an environments that are free of stigma, judgment or prejudice.

Our journalism professional training curriculum should entail all journalistic ethics and media guidelines, including WHO’s on suicide. If all media responsibly reported on suicides, that could end sensationalism and stigma around it.