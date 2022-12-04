Be fair to persons with disability

According to the 2019 census, 2.2 per cent of Kenyans live with some form of disability, with women taking the lead in terms of numbers. This group has continued to suffer despite the government’s oft-stated efforts to integrate them into national development.

Persons living with disabilities have been recognised in the 2010 Constitution, which grants them equal rights and participation in society.

Their welfare and rights are catered for in Chapter Four of the Constitution, under the Bill of Rights.

Granted, the government has often expressed commitment to ensuring that people with disabilities are empowered and included in all aspects of development.

Denied access

However, in reality, these persons have been denied access to education, the labour market and public services. This exclusion has seen them sink deeper into the vicious cycle of poverty.

This has worsened their situation. It has made them more vulnerable to malnutrition, and diseases as well as unsafe living and working conditions.

Our society underestimates the capabilities of persons with disabilities.

It looks down on them on account of their physical outlook and ignores their abilities. It’s high time we uprooted this mindset and focused on creating a more equitable, inclusive and just world.

We should recognise the contributions they have made since time immemorial and the ones they’re still making today.

Let us help them access healthcare and expand educational and job opportunities that offer dignity and respect.

We also need to end all forms of stigma, which make it difficult for people to see each other’s humanity.

We should remember that disability is a reality for more than a million people and treat them in accordance with the supreme law.