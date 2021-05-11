Be contented with students’ score in exam

Many a time when examination results are announced, parents and guardians, because of high expectation they place on their children, tend to blame them for their “dismal” performance.

This has proved costly for us as a country, more so for parents and guardians, and even tragic. For example, in 2018, two students who sat that year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam committed suicide in separate incidents, frustrated for having ‘failed’.

Parents and guardians should not to put undue pressure on their children. Performance in exams is not the only important thing in a child’s development; it should not be taken as the absolute measurement of their intelligence or a panacea to their future success.

Instil confidence in them

As parents and guardians, let us congratulate our children when they perform well, just like our President did, and equally instil confidence and happiness in them when performance is dismal. It should not be lost on us that the students sat the exams during a pandemic and, hence, it was a difficult environment for them.

Of course not all who sat KCSE will qualify to join university. Their dream was to get good marks and join their university of choice but, after the results were released, they realise that that may not be as easy as they had imagined.

But there are options, and parents and guardians need to take them up. These include enrolling the students in vocational training institutes, where they can acquire skills. Indeed, the government has invested a lot in infrastructure and personnel in these institutions.

Alternatively, one can enroll for a diploma or even certificate course and eventually study for a degree in the institutions of higher learning.