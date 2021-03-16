Be cautious amid hope

KDF Covid-19 vaccination

A member of the Kenya Defence Forces receiving Covid-19 vaccination at the Kahawa Barracks on March 11, 2021 during the launch of the Covid-19 vaccination drive to members of KDF.


 

Photo credit: Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group
JosephG

By  Joseph G. Muthama

Lecturer

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology

What you need to know:

  • For most of last year, countries spent inordinate amounts of money and time on Covid-19 prevention and cure.
  • The devastating effects of border closures and movement restrictions are ubiquitous.

Last week was one year after the first case of Covid-19 was confirmed in Kenya . This indiscriminate infectious disease has caused immeasurable and irreversible social, economic and psychological damage to many countries and individuals.

