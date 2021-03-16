Be cautious amid hope

Last week was one year after the first case of Covid-19 was confirmed in Kenya . This indiscriminate infectious disease has caused immeasurable and irreversible social, economic and psychological damage to many countries and individuals.

The shutdown of learning institutions in many parts of the world forced learners to stay at home, leading to juvenile delinquency, early and forced marriages, early pregnancies, female genital mutilation, drug and substance abuse and truancy.

Despite President Uhuru Kenyatta directing chiefs and their assistants to ensure all learners went back to school in January, hundreds of thousands have not.

For most of last year, countries spent inordinate amounts of money and time on Covid-19 prevention and cure. The global economy is experiencing lackluster performance.

The devastating effects of border closures and movement restrictions are ubiquitous. In September, a KNBS report on labour showed 1.7 million jobs lost in those six months.

Doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Financial problems continue to plague many Kenyans, aggravated by widespread lay-offs, unemployment, poverty, hopelessness and desperation. Many businesses are in a dangerous financial position. Scenes of disillusioned malnourished people in desperate need of largesse are widespread.

According to the 2021 African Development Bank economic outlook report, Africa’s economies are expected to grow by an average of 3.4 per cent this year. Some 39 million people are likely to slip into extreme poverty as the pandemic clocks 120 million infections and more than 2.5 million deaths.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. Kenya has received over a million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine with about 10,000 people vaccinated since immunisation commenced in 40 counties.

Jessie Potter remarked: “If you always do what you’ve always done, you always get what you’ve always gotten.” We must adhere to the health and safety protocols to tame the new upsurge.