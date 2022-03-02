Be cautious about nuclear power plans

Kenya intends to invest Sh500 billion in nuclear energy and become the second African country to travel the rarely trodden path. Nuclear power is touted as the best alternative to the overexploited fossil fuel energy field, blamed for the global warming challenges.

Experts say that, as with the proposed genetically modified organisms (GMO) solution to food security, the nuclear energy debate as the panacea to energy demand cannot be wished away. If all goes according to the Kenya’s Nuclear Power and Energy Agency plan, the country could soon be energy-sufficient.

But at what cost does this investment come?

To environmentalists, it will be interesting to know how the investor will handle the resultant radioactive waste — such as uranium mill tailings, the sandy process waste material from a conventional uranium mill. The operation phase of the project is also bound to yield worrying volumes of reactor fuel (material used in nuclear plants to produce heat to power turbines), which mostly ends up in the environment.

Clean sources of energy

Unless appropriately neutralised using modern and advanced technology, radioactive material can remain active and harmful to humans and the environment for hundreds of decades. Fukushima (Japan) and the Five Mile Island (Pennsylvania) stories are still active and we shouldn’t look the other way yet. People who have been lucky to visit these sites tens of years after the devastating disasters will tell you that some children are born with neurological and physical defects from the sustained defects.

Extracting and processing uranium, the main ingredient, is a lengthy process that calls for above-average consumption of energy so that it is uninterrupted. That is bound to affect other industries and further strain the energy sector.

Nuclear power is among clean sources of energy. Compared to fossil fuels, it is the better option since it significantly reduces emissions. But it is non-renewable. Let’s not ignore such concerns.