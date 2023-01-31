Be apolitical and make unpopular decisions to win

The other day watched Ferdinand Waititu, the chairman of the Nairobi River Commission (NRC), expound on the onerous task that his team faces in trying to restore our rivers and other water bodies to levels that will make the water safe and healthy for drinking and irrigation.

The former Kiambu governor seemed conversant with what pollutes rivers, especially in Nairobi County. His is a very onerous task that needs an iron heart since most of the decisions his commission will make will be very unpopular politically.

The commission should start by addressing the sources of all the discharge that end up in the Ngong and Nairobi rivers. They should first retrace the steps of then-Environment minister John Michuki in reclaiming Nairobi River.

Traders

It was a tough one, with decisions that shocked investors and traders alike, especially the informal waste recyclers around the Kijabe Street area, but he had his way. Michuki used all state departments, especially Nema and the then-Nairobi City Council, to achieve his goal of cleaning the river.

Those concerned with the environment in Nairobi City County know the sources of pollution of water bodies. There are discharges from industries and factories, especially in areas where Ngong River passes. From its source in Ngong Hills, the water is relatively clean and fresh.

Its problem, however, begins immediately it meanders through the Kibera slums, the Industrial Area and further down, where some residential estates have made it a dumpsite with some even directing sewage into it. The commission should map the “hot spots” along the main rivers and their tributaries and start from here.

Victim of pollution

Nairobi River is a victim of pollution from garages, especially in the city centre below Kirinyaga Road towards Ngara Estate. Mechanics dump everything—from oil filters to all manner of mechanical waste—into the river.

Add to this the solid waste that finds its way into the river in Kamukunji and Gikomba areas by those who trade near the river and the damage is enormous. The story is the same all the way to the lower parts as the two rivers merge to make them the bigger Athi River.

The ‘Waititu Commission’, then, has to encompass state agencies that have the knowledge and technical capacity to address the pollution of water bodies in the capital. It has to expand and strengthen enforcement teams in Nairobi and also Nema. Data exists on who the authors of this nuisance are. It should fine-tune its approach, move away from political meddling and hit the road running.

But it will not achieve much without building a strong enforcement team. The people downstream, especially in the lower eastern region, need this water.

Then there is the sad story of the Thwake dam. Having cost almost Sh50 billion to construct, tests showed that the water is not fit for human consumption. Cleaning the rivers is not a walk in the park but it can be done. One thing, however, stands out: Enforcement and awareness creation on environmental management is the key word here.