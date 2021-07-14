BBI: Try-out-of-court deal

In The Paris Vendetta, Steve Berry, one of my favourite contemporary historical novelists, writes: “In times of crises, society will countenance that which it wouldn’t (even) entertain during peacetime.” Can the same be said of our controversy-tinged Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) project?

Maybe. Or maybe not. A five-judge High Court bench this year slammed the brakes on the process birthed by the ‘Handshake’ deal of 2018 between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his erstwhile arch-rival, opposition leader Raila Odinga, in a political thunderbolt. And now, the Court of Appeal is slated to give its verdict on the matter next Tuesday.

Were the courts to dash President Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Odinga’s hopes of ratifying BBI, would the country still be guaranteed a peaceful election next year? What about the other equally lofty endeavours that the BBI envisages, at least in its founding raison d’etre? Inclusivity; greater and more equal political representation; and the evolution of an all-unifying national ethos?

Country of laws

There are, of course, in the BBI document, recommendations that we can only sharply disagree on. History teaches us that sometimes it takes decades, even centuries, to change perceptions and forge consensus. It’s imperative that we build a country of laws. And it’s both politically and socially dangerous to excuse the whims of a few powerful men at the expense of judicial and institutional canon.

But what if the laws themselves threaten or stand in the way of the good of the country and people? Shouldn’t it be natural to seek and heed wisdom? Aren’t all those for and against BBI citizens of one country? And is it not the good of one country they all want, though in their own different ways?

Legal battles presuppose winners and losers. What if the antagonists had first tried an out-of-court deal? Would it have affected their commitment and fidelity to the law? And whatever the ruling, ultimately, will the victory be the ordinary Kenyan’s?

Like the waves which churn for the shore, stranding the shells as they go out, may every season that comes and goes bring and bequeath us peace.



