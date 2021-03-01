BBI should create efficiency in the management of state enterprises

The constitutional amendments proposed in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill could be the solution Kenya has been waiting for as regarding creation of efficiency in the running of State-owned enterprises (SOEs).

The BBI proposals would either be implemented administratively, through legislation, or, with the passage of the Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill 2020, a referendum by popular vote. This will have far-reaching reforms in the way our country is governed.

There have been genuine concerns that the new law will add fiscal burdens to Kenyans but, that could, in part, be addressed by revitalising the public sector reforms proposed in BBI to catalyse the Kenya Vision 2030. Started in 2008, the journey to double-digit economic growth followed successful implementation of the “Economic Recovery Strategy Paper for Wealth and Employment Creation” (ERS), which enabled the economy to grow by eight per cent per annum.

Slow implementation

In the past decade, Kenya has grown by nearly six per cent per annum on average — still high but below the Vision 2030 target, which is a possibility if the BBI is fully and timeously implemented. Poor or slow implementation of programmes and projects is one of the biggest deterrents to nation-accelerated economic growth and development.

Only 13 countries have grown at over seven per cent on average in more than three decades, attaining high middle-income or high-income levels and rapidly reducing the population living below the poverty line. The times Kenya had the highest growth rates was during rigorous implementation of programmes, coupled with public sector reforms acting as catalysts, including performance measurements, then a new phenomenon.

The BBI has proposed rationalisation of SOEs as one of catalysts to achieve the elusive quest for a double-digit economic growth. That, among others, should be aggressively pursued with a view to enhancing efficiency and having strong institutions devoid of duplication, which not only misallocates resources but also spreads thin and, consequently, has little impact on development.

Duplicating roles

The “Presidential Report on Parastatal Reforms 2013” shows Kenya has more than 262 SOEs, some of which have duplicating roles with others or county governments. It recommends a 28 per cent reduction of SOEs to 187.

Most SOEs are required to create own revenue with a view to reducing dependence on the Exchequer and rather contribute to it by operating as profitable ventures. But the report recommends enactment of a legal framework, “Government-Owned Entities Bill 2013”, to reorient SOEs towards better governance and improved performance with a view to enhancing their contributions to economic growth and development.

BBI also recommends the dissolution of SOEs that duplicate the roles of counties so that the latter can fully embrace a devolved system of government that came into force in 2010 and create a sustainable collaborative framework for the two levels of government.

At the 2018 Trade Week and Exposition, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced the merger of the Export Promotion Council and the Brand Kenya Board with a view to creating a solid plan to broaden the country’s export base and find new more rewarding markets and brand its products to enhance foreign exchange as part of the government agenda to expand manufacturing and jobs.

The merger was achieved in record time, under a year, but not without challenges such as fear of both job losses and destabilisation of the status quo. This shows the BBI proposal on the dissolution and rationalisation of SOEs is feasible and forms a strong pillar on which the reforms will be meaningful.

The BBI proposals provide a radical shift that would enable adequate disruptions and reorient SOEs towards efficiency, good governance, less duplication and, thus, more contributions to thr quest for a prosperous, united and peaceful Kenya.