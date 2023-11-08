Bargurei: Need to do more to secure our food safety standards

Food safety for animal and human nutrition is a public health concern anywhere. See, the level of food safety has direct and indirect effects on national security, the economy and social development and must be maintained through strict adherence to strict food standards.

The prevalence of unsafe foods that aid in spreading foodborne illnesses continues to negatively impact economic development by eroding human health standards.

Kenya has had several incidents in the recent past, especially in schools, where contaminated food harmed learners.

Sadly, conversations about food safety are only incident-based and hardly capture national attention. We must sustain them beyond the regulatory environment to the mainstream.

The Food and Feed Safety Control Coordination Bill, 2023 before the National Assembly might soon become law.

The WHO says unsafe food causes 600 million cases of foodborne diseases and 420,000 deaths yearly, 30 per cent of the fatalities among children under five. It adds that 33 million years of healthy lives are lost annually to unsafe food.

A healthy country means a productive population. Food safety can boost international trade and reputation and boost businesses for local food exporters.

First, training can boost food safety. Institutions such as food processing firms can constantly train staff to identify hazards while handling their products and adhere to safety standards.

That entails packaging food with safe materials and preservatives and ensuring delivery services avoid contamination.

Farmers can be trained to handle food from their farms safely. A recent report revealed that farmers are using toxic pesticides, which, among other effects, adversely impact food safety due to the chemicals they contain.

They can be educated about the suitable pesticides and safe storage of their produce and also using clean water to irrigate their farms.

Secondly, it is necessary to enact and implement stronger legislation and policies to curb food contamination.

The National Food Safety Policy 2021 is meant to protect and promote consumer health and harmonise food safety standards and regulations. Insufficient resources by oversight and regulatory bodies restricts their mandate to function.

Strong laws will safeguard against food adulteration for quick economic gain. We can make our laws better and stronger by lobbying lawmakers on how best we can promote food safety as stakeholders.

Topical issue

Thirdly, research can reveal contemporary threats to food safety. The debate about genetically modified (GM) foods is also a topical issue that should be actively faced with enhanced information sharing.

Besides, technology is one of the main drivers of food production and distribution. Adopting food tech systems will come in handy in ensuring food safety through smart packaging, food authentication technologies, high-pressure sterile processing and artificial intelligence quality control.

As the FAO posits in its advocacy, focus should shift to a sustainable food system (SFS) which delivers food security and nutrition for all in a way that the economic, social and environmental bases to generate food security and nutrition aren’t compromised.



