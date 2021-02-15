Banks and telcos have to partner for improved financial inclusion

banking and mobile money services

Signage indicating agency banking and mobile money services in a Nyeri shop. More customers are opting for digital banking.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Habil Olaka

The financial services sector plays a central role in facilitating economic development with one of the greatest areas of opportunity perhaps the collaboration between banks and mobile telephony service providers.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.