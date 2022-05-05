Ban political graffiti for cleaner towns

Kenya will hold elections on August 9, though campaigns have been going on since last year. Campaigns in Kenya usually come with political graffiti and other writings on walls. The graffiti helps identify the candidates contesting seats in an area.

Unfortunately, political graffiti has already defaced the walls of very many buildings in Kenya, yet the elections are three months away. Traditionally, election graffiti made otherwise mundane and drab walls of Kenyan buildings come alive during campaigns. It helped register the candidates’ names, symbols and political parties in the minds of the public.

Once synonymous with the vibrant atmosphere of the election season, graffiti, however, no longer enjoys the glory of its past, what with candidates depending a lot more on new-age avenues such as phone marketing, private agencies and social media to rally public support.

Though a form of visual communication, Kenyan political graffiti is usually illegal and entails unauthorised marking of public space by an individual or group.

The electoral agency should ask politicians and political parties to remove graffiti and others paintings from buildings immediately the elections are over.

Defacing public spaces

The agency should enact a law prohibiting defacing of public spaces with writings on walls, posters and other publicity material.

These should be disallowed under all circumstances, even where one has the consent of the owner of the property.

ln major towns like Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu and Eldoret, many walls have been defaced and it is sad that the owners of the buildings will bear the cost of cleaning up.

The law suggested here should in part read that those whose names appear on graffiti and other campaign material should bear the cost of cleaning up the affected spaces. This is because politicians either send people to spray paint on the buildings or their agents do so on their behalf.

Graffiti and posters

Such a law would prevent further defacing of walls. At the moment, walls around towns in Kenya bear ugly graffiti of different colours. Some of the graffiti and posters are plastered right on top of the names of buildings, important public information and road signs.

County governments should expressly outlaw graffiti on the walls of private buildings to stop the current trend where many shops and company buildings have already been defaced.

These writings started appearing before the party primaries and now bear the names of virtually all aspiring ward reps, MPs and governors.

Graffiti can cause damage to decorative or delicate surface. Affected areas may also seem run down and unsafe, putting off customers.

Moreover, some graffiti can be very offensive, threatening to groups or individuals, or racially abusive. With the emergence of technology, let politicians and their supporters use social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram, Flickr, Linkedln, Snapchat, YouTube, Tumblr, Tiktok, QQ and Dou to campaign. They can also use radio, TV and other media for ‘clean’ campaigns.