Bad culture of handouts will kill democracy

The campaign season is always characterised by freebies and has gradually morphed into a cash cow in the name of handouts.

It has now become a habit by politicians to give handouts, especially to the young people. The trend is being normalised and being entrenched as part of societal culture. But isn’t this unethical?

The essence of leadership is to provide guidance and direction through decisions and activities aimed at improving the lives and livelihoods of the citizens. Democracy comes in to offer that leadership platform through elected representatives who best engage the citizenry in politics, where real issues are addressed and citizens vote depending on whom a society want to engage in nation-building.

However, handouts, especially in political campaigns, have often proven to be one of the key undermining factors of democracy. It destroys the accountability relationship, where voters are meant to hold elected officials to account.

Negating the tenets of democracy, the handouts may be likened to voter buying but limits its definition to candidates distributing cash and gifts around election time in exchange for electoral support or higher turnout at the ballot.

A closer description would equate them to clientelism, which tends to reduce voting to a quid pro quo exchange, thereby downgrading the essence of democracy.

Largely manipulative, clientelism prospers in unequal societies especially in areas where there are high poverty levels. This is what some politicians are doing to vulnerable communities and regions in a bid to intrinsically buy them out, ultimately diminishing their power as voters to elect leaders for their policies and strategies and not bribes.

Knowing that people are not likely to ask questions, some politicians habitually dish out millions of shillings to Kenyans, which offers temporary relief but with the long-term regret looming if they are blinded to vote for them for the handouts.

A culture of handouts not only limits accountability but also increases dependency among the youth, who, instead of engaging in constructive activities, seek to endear themselves to politicians to get a share of the money being handed out. Indeed, free money is alluring to most youth but only serves to incapacitate them as it blurs their thinking about engaging in income generating activities.

Again, the increased frequency of handouts has deteriorated into lawlessness, becoming a footstool for violence. Cash donations that used to bring excitement to rallies have proven to be an initiator of violence. This we have witnessed in the past few days, when youth and even leaders have fought over money distributed by wealthy politicians. Some politicians are forced to give handouts like their deep-pocketed leaders, for whom there have been questions about the source of finances.

Sadly, society seems to normalise such unethical behaviour, which destroys the essence of democracy in a country. Leaders must seek to ameliorate the society and not shortchange it through handouts.