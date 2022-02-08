Back young women politicians

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin. She became the youngest serving head of government when she was sworn in office in 2019, aged 36.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Raphael Obonyo

Political players must appreciate the challenges female candidates face and embrace deliberate affirmative processes that can remedy the situation. Young women suffer this exclusion more.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.