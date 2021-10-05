Back SRC wage bill effort

The public sector wage bill comprises wages and salaries, allowances and other benefits awarded to all public sector employees as compensation for services delivered.

A wage bill that does not match economic and revenue growth means that there is less money to devote to development projects and provision of social services such as medical care and education.

In recent years, the public sector wage bill has shown a positive trend.

This has been a result of revenue growth and several initiatives such as job evaluation of all state and public officer jobs; salary structures for state and public officers; public sector remuneration and benefits policy; four-year collective bargaining agreements (CBA); job grading structures based on the job evaluation results, among others, that have been put in place by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) in collaboration with stakeholders.

Expansion of services

However, more needs to be done to achieve a wage bill of 35 per cent of ordinary revenue, as per the Public Finance Management (PFM) Regulations (2015) and a wage bill to GDP of 7.5 per cent, in line with average for developing countries.

The public sector wage bill in Kenya has not achieved the requirements of PFM Regulations because of expansion of services to the citizenry for development goals, push for higher pay by public service employees and low productivity that leads to slow growth of revenue and the general economy.