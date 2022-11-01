Back resolve by Ruto to address climate change

President William Ruto has established the office of the Council of Climate Change Adviser, domiciled at his office.

Besides, he has made a commitment that Kenya will plant five billion trees by 2027 and another 10 billion by 2032 and 15 billion in the next decade. That means planting 4,109,590 trees per day.

Environment and climate change experts have longed for such a bold and deliberate move, especially driven from the top echelons of government. Kenyans should support the undertaking; climate change is real and here with us for long.

Climate change is a long-term shift or change in climate and weather patterns. These initially naturally occurred but, since the 1800s, have been primarily caused by human activity, such as burning fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas.

These and other climate change triggers like the burning of bushes and forests, common transportation means, industrial works and any human activity that depends on oil as fuel, gas and natural resource exploitation leads to the production of gases like carbon dioxide, methane and others—called greenhouse gases. These produce a blanket-like condition around Earth, making an energy trap between it and the atmosphere.

Drought, irregular climate and weather, delayed and low rainfall and famine are a manifestation of the climate change phenomenon that requires us all to contain, mitigate and adapt to. The earth’s climate has been changing.

But in the past 800,000 years, there have been over eight cycles of climate change characterised by ice ages and periods of warmer climate. The last Ice Age 11,700 years ago paved the way for the modern climatic era and increased human civilisations.

Trees act as carbon sinks, absorbing the excessive carbon produced through uncontrolled human activity, and purifying the environment by reducing global warming and climate change.

Clean and sustainable development, such as the utilisation of clean energy—including geothermal, solar and wind power—and planning of settlements, protection of water towers and riverine ecosystems and climate-smart and adaptive agriculture can help us to tackle climate change.

