Baba Vanga vindicated as Putin now rules

Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova, commonly known as Baba Vanga, was a Bulgarian mystic and herbalist. Blind since early childhood, she spent most of her life in Rupite, in the Kozhuh mountains of Bulgaria.

The world cannot be run on predictions and astrology. But it has witnessed Baba Vanga’s mysterious predictions of many years before come true — from the collapse of the Soviet Union to the September 11 attacks of 2001, Princess Diana’s death, and the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, she foresaw them all. She made alarming forecasts about 2022 before her 1996 death, at 85.

Thirty years after Baba Vanga’s death, 85 per cent of what she said has come to pass.

Surprisingly, she made predictions about Russia and its President Vladimir Putin that seem to be unravelling. In 1979, she predicted that Russia would become the “master of the globe” once Europe became a “wasteland” .

Vladimir’s grandeur

The Birmingham Mail quotes Baba Vanga thus: “All will melt, as if ice, and only one will stay intact —Vladimir’s grandeur, it’s Russia’s glory. It is too often brought in as a victim. Nobody will be able to stop Russia. All will be eliminated from the road by her, and she will not only be maintained but also become king of the world.”

If this prediction is true, then the problems of all Western countries, including the United States, are bound to increase.

According to Baba Vanga, India’s temperatures will rise over 50° Celcius, resulting in locust assaults on crops and agricultural regions, which will culminate in mass starvation. She also predicted that the world’s big cities would be hit by a water scarcity in 2022. Due to river contamination, they will struggle for hydration.

In an alarming discovery, Baba Vanga predicted that by 2022 we would spend more time in front of screens than ever before. During the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which we are all witness to and living through, it has also come true!