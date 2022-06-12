Azimio logo to battle with ODM for space

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya formation was registered as a coalition political party. And now, popularising the Azimio logo must be urgently prioritised lest some party votes vanish under the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) name.

In many villages, a good percentage of people will vote for or have been voting for “Baba gi lange” (Our father and his brigade), a tag that has always been accompanied by the bright chungwa (orange) logo.

In fact, you will commonly hear voters quip, “Mia machungwa awuchiel” (Give me six oranges), meaning the controversial six-piece voting pattern, where voters pick anybody vying on the most popular party.

Granted, presidential candidate Raila Odinga is an identifiable brand independent of ODM and Azimio.

However, ODM is a brand that is as strong and in this election, being a tightly fought one, only a careless person would take chances.

For a party that has printed its logo in people’s minds for almost two decades, it is going to be strange to vote an ODM candidate under a different logo.

Unless the equivalent of a 17-year memorisation is undertaken, through robust media campaigns, publications, posters, even TikTok, votes will be blown away by the wind.

Traditionally, in the voting booth, a voter will simply tick against the ODM logo for all the six ballot papers without a care whom they vote for. After the elections, few people recall the candidates they voted for. The party wave pressure always wins in strongholds and, against a party logo, voters will have voted for what they conclude to be the “right party”.

To vote for the Azimio logo, the party’s campaign war chest must be thrown open and caused to flood the political scene with numerous images of the new symbol. And they must deliver—less than 60 days to the elections!



