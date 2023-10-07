Azimio doesn’t need Makau Mutua’s bloated ego

My curiosity has been drawn to an article by Prof Makau Mutua in last week’s Sunday Nation titled ‘Why Kioni must exit Bomas talks’.

Among other things, he writes that “you do not gatecrash a party and start preaching to bona-fide fighters. Sit down and learn a thing or two”.

Judging from the arrogantly framed title, it's worrying that Prof Mutua is yet to descend from his sanctimonious “dormitory politics” where character assassination and puerile epithets are fair game.

In condescending words, Prof Mutua derides Martha Karua and Jeremiah Kioni as tribal conspirators, probably working with the government to sabotage the Bomas talks.

He refers to Ms Karua as “the so called Iron Lady”. Ms Karua has earned his vitriolic wrath merely because she differs with Prof Mutua on Mr Kioni's position as head of Azimio’s technical team at the Bomas talks. The kind of tantrums in the professor’s article speak of a highly bigoted, intolerant individual.

Prof Mutua imagines himself seated on a throne atop a revolutionary Mt Sinai from where he passes judgments and issues edicts on who does or doesn't qualify as a freedom fighter or a democrat.

Well, if hubris were to be the litmus test on who qualifies as a true fighter for wider democratic space in Kenya, the good professor would get the highest national award. Yet when we have a lucid panoramic view of Kenya's struggle for second liberation, Ms Karua is numero uno.

It's a political crime to even compare Prof Mutua with Ms Karua in terms of liberation and democratic credentials. Mr Kioni himself is politically several ranks higher than Makau.

Prof Mutua dismisses his victims as latter day heroes and wannabe Che Guevaras. I mean...it's not debatable who between Ms Karua and Mr Kioni on the one hand and Prof Mutua on the other has been in the trenches with Kenyans.

Prof Mutua lives on a self-imposed economic exile in USA and only visits Kenya during elections hoping to benefit from the windfall. There's nothing wrong with working out of the country — the only mistake is the professor's supercilious poise, intolerance and demeaning attitude towards those who hold a contrary opinion to his.

If the professor is really committed to the success of the dialogue and political settlement as he pontificates in the article, then he needs to learn a number of lessons from Raila Odinga, William Ruto, Uhuru Kenyatta, Martha Karua, Jeremiah Kioni and others.

That compromise, humility, tolerance and selfless efforts are irreducible cogs in the wheels of national discourse if we have to tap the diverse opinions and strength of our people into one basket of national healing, unity and posterity.

In Saitabao Kanchory’s book titled “Baba the Fifth”, the lawyer who was Mr Odinga's chief presidential agent lays a lot of blame on Makau Mutua’s “bloated ego, arrogance and know it all attitude".

Mr Odinga cannot be naive to place such a man as head of Azimio technical team in such a critical national conversation. To be honest, the professor is bereft of the right temperament, composure, charisma and political experience to participate in such a delicate process.

It's apparent, reading through the said article in the Sunday Nation, that Prof Mutua would have been more than happy to occupy the position taken by Mr Kioni if offered the opportunity. This explains the bitter lamentations. However, the mature way to react would be to direct the tirades to the person who appointed Mr Kioni to the position.

To wildly allege that whenever Ms Karua and Mr Kioni have come close to power all they have done is loot the country, Prof Mutua takes pedestrian chauvinism to another level.

In my view, if Mr Kioni and Ms Karua aligned to parties popular in their backgrounds, they would be occupying high offices as elected leaders.

Yet, they sacrificed and put their political careers in line and supported Mr Odinga and Azimio coalition for the greater good of the country.

It shows the level of Mr Kioni's commitment to success of the national dialogue and loyalty to the Azimio leader. This is unlike Prof Mutua who sought the position merely as a side hustle.

Prof Mutua tagged Dedan Kimathi and Mau Mau in his lamentations. Interestingly, he blames everyone else for the squalor in which Mau Mau freedom heroes and their families are living without telling us what he has done to help.

The connection between Mau Mau and Mr Kioni's position is, according to me, neither here nor there. What concerns me is Prof Mutua's reference to some Kenyans as not bona fide enough to serve the nation by dint of the professor's biasness.

This is a copy and paste borrowing from a similar reference to the “government of shareholders” comments by deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Azimio will do better without Prof Makau's bloated ego and unrestrained proclivity for insult.



