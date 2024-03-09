Ayuo: Repay moral debt to our frontline medical workers

Living through the Covid-19 pandemic, especially between 2020 and 2021, was a torrid experience. One thing that stood out was the countless sacrifices our doctors and other medical staff went through to save lives.

The lockdowns in 2020 divided us into two starkly different worlds: those who spent the first and the second waves in hospital, either as patients or staff, and those who can only imagine what that experience was like.

Indeed, we owe a moral debt to the medics. The question is just exactly how we can pay the moral debt we owe them. Little things like ensuring the smooth transition of interns into practice, granting promotions to deserving doctors, and many others count. But so are postgraduate fee payments, study leaves and promotions.

A ten-year study done by the University of Cambridge and published in the Journal of Management Science proves to date that strong doctor-patient relationships contribute positively to health. Human connection is part of health.

Arguably, even with the advent of AI Doctors and chatbot nurses fronted by the Tony Blair Foundation, human connection cannot be replaced. To paraphrase Unesco, good health is essential for the exercise of all other human rights.

Human Rights

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights recognises health as a right and the right to proper healthcare. Equally, Sustainable Development Goal 2030 number three emphasizes good health and well-being. Closer home, the Constitution 2010 at article 43(1)(a) declares that Kenyans have a right to the highest attainable standard of health, which includes the right to healthcare services, including reproductive healthcare.

Kenyan doctors play a pivotal role in the country's healthcare system, serving on the frontlines to provide essential medical care. Their dedication and commitment to ensuring the well-being of citizens deserve acknowledgement, and it is crucial for the government to prioritise and enhance the conditions under which these healthcare professionals operate. A call for better services for Kenya healthcare service providers is not just a plea for their welfare but an investment in the overall health and prosperity of the nation.

First, improved working conditions directly translate to enhanced healthcare services for the public. Adequate resources, modern medical equipment, and a conducive work environment will enable doctors to diagnose and treat patients effectively.

This, in turn, contributes to better health outcomes, reducing the burden on the healthcare system and fostering a healthier population.

Furthermore, the provision of better services to doctors addresses the issue of brain drain in the medical profession. Many skilled Kenyan doctors opt to seek opportunities abroad due to a perception of better working conditions and opportunities.

Local talent

By investing in the welfare of doctors, the government not only retains local talent but also attracts skilled professionals from abroad, strengthening the healthcare workforce and raising the overall standard of medical services in the country.

Access to continuous training and professional development is another critical aspect. Regular training keeps doctors abreast of the latest medical advancements, ensuring that they provide state-of-the-art healthcare services. It is imperative for the government to invest in ongoing education for doctors, facilitating the acquisition of new skills, knowledge, and technologies that can significantly impact patient care.

Sadly, the mental and emotional well-being of doctors is often overlooked. The demanding nature of their profession, especially in the face of challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic, must undoubtedly take a heavy toll on their mental health. Adequate support, counselling services, and measures to address burnout are essential components of better services that would enable doctors to perform optimally and maintain a high standard of care.

In conclusion, advocating for better services for Kenyan doctors is not just an altruistic gesture; it is an investment in the health and prosperity of the nation. By prioritising their welfare, the government contributes to an efficient and effective healthcare system, attracts and retains skilled professionals, and ensures that the people of Kenya receive the best possible medical care.

The health of a nation is inseparable from the well-being of its healthcare providers, making the case for improved services for Kenyan doctors a matter of national significance.