Away with spurious manifestos

Gregory Isaacs sang, “A [politician’s] Promise (is a comfort to a fool).” In their quest to amass votes in the August elections, politicians, parties and coalitions have come out with enticing election manifestos.

While the Cambridge English Dictionary defines a manifesto as a written statement of the beliefs, aims and policies of an organisation, especially a political party, some of them seem to contain dyed-in-the-wool political policies and are saturated with parochialism. They are fabricated to fool gullible naïve voters. Some are a web of intrigue with incoherent and incomprehensible empty and hollow promises.

Unscrupulous politicians are taking advantage of the economic crisis to promise desperate voters instant solutions once voted in. Presidential and other candidates, political parties and coalitions have made a plethora of promiscuous promises.

These include short-term panacea to the economy’s downward spiral. Most of the promises—like eradicating the rampant unemployment and eliminating the deep-seated corruption deeply ingrained in most people—cannot be achieved within a year.

Frivolously designed political policies are not only laughable but ridiculous. Interestingly, politicians rarely keep their promises; they break them once they ascend to power. Many are just good at talking the talk but when it comes to walking it, they stall.

During the campaign period, politicians masquerade as Wanjiku’s messiah only to descend to complacency, corruption and a condescending attitude once voted in. Like the proverbial ostrich that buried its head in the sand, politicians hibernate for four years to then look for votes in the election year.

Most of UhuRuto’s many sweet-sounding promises of 2017 have come to naught. The Jubilee manifesto and ‘Big Four Agenda’ are now dead ducks.

Let political candidates desist from spurious and unattainable election manifestos.