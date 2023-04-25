Awareness and education key to managing autism

Since the description of the first case of autism 70 years ago, there has been exponential research to understand Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD).

While the cause is poorly understood, current evidence indicates that multifactorial factors play a role with environmental factors interacting with underpinning genetic factors.

Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterised by restricted and repetitive behaviours, attitudes and interests, as well as impaired social interaction and communication.

Early symptoms may be apparent before a child reaches two years but most do not receive a diagnosis until after five years.

Many affected children also present with co-occurring conditions, including other neurodevelopmental conditions such as Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), intellectual disability or developmental motor disorders; medical conditions such as allergies and gut problems; neurologic conditions such as seizures and sleep problems; and sometimes psychiatric symptoms such as pica, rumination and behavioural issues.

Global data shows a rising prevalence of ASD in the past decade as the US Centres for Disease Control (CDC) reports one in 36 children under eight. Although the local data is unavailable, it is likely to be similar. More children are getting diagnosed with autism than cancer, Aids and diabetes combined.

Public awareness and understanding of this disorder in our local settings is very limited. There are many myths and misinformation about ASD.

Some of our communities associate it with being possessed by evil spirits, curses, ‘acts of God’ or witchcraft. This contributes to stigma, leading to isolation and discrimination of the affected. In some cases, children with autism have been beaten, hidden away or even killed for being ‘possessed by demons’.

The autism spectrum encompasses children with a wide variety of functioning and behaviours who demonstrate varied cognitive functioning, with some demonstrating exceptional skills in limited areas such as music, maths and art.

But diagnostic capacity is a challenge; hence the need for capacity building of healthcare providers, early childhood educators and social workers, and community sensitisation for early diagnosis and interventions.

No cure

No cure for ASD has been found. But early intervention therapies offer improving outcomes. Sadly, there has been an explosion of purported ASD cures on social media, mainstream media, research bodies and other forums by all manner of people. But most of these interventions are not evidence-based and may be toxic or harmful. Some are very costly.

This year’s World Autism Day celebrated on April 2, demonstrated a strong desire among health sector stakeholders to raise awareness of ASD and assist families in obtaining the services they require.

Development organisations, the private sector, individuals and the government have all spoken out in support of raising autism awareness in Kenya.

As Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital hosts an autism awareness medical camp at Mali Therapy Centre, Kibera, let’s continue to raise awareness of the condition and encourage those living with it to be the best they can be and make the most of their lives.